James names two NY lawyers to lead Cuomo probe

State Attorney General Letitia James on Monday named two New York City lawyers to lead the investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

James named Joon Kim, a former Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District who was closely involved in the Buffalo Billion corruption prosecution from several years ago, and Anne Clarke, an attorney who James said has won "numerous" cases for clients who were plaintiffs in sexual harassment cases.

In a statement, James called the two lawyers "independent legal experts who have decades of experience conducting investigations and fighting to uphold the rule of law."

Should Cuomo resign now? Western New York Democratic lawmakers check in Where do Western New York Democrats in power in Albany stand on whether Cuomo should resign now? In public statements and in response to questions from The Buffalo News, all but one laid out their positions.

"There is no question that they both have the knowledge and background necessary to lead this investigation and provide New Yorkers with the answers they deserve,” James said.

The investigation stems from charges made by five women who have said they were victims of sexual harassment from Cuomo, accusing him of making unwanted advances and other inappropriate behavior. The revelations followed reporting by the New York Times that 25-year-old Charlotte Bennett, who had worked in the governor’s office as an executive assistant, had been asked "invasive personal questions last spring about her sex life and life as a survivor of sexual assault," by Cuomo, 63.

Also on Monday, 21 upstate and downstate Democratic female members of the Assembly said that James’ investigation should play out before any decisions about Cuomo’s future are made.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.