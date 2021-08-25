Hochul publicly acknowledges 12,000 more Covid deaths than Cuomo

On Monday, a total of 43,415 people were reported to have died in New York since the pandemic began – under the Cuomo way of counting.

When the broader CDC counting system is used, the actual death levels in New York: 55,395.

“I’m a fan of full transparency and accurate data," said Dr. Thomas Russo, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo.

Reporting the full sets of data, Russo said, will “help make the public aware of the gravity of the situation and has the potential to help us move forward to do better” in containing the pandemic’s spread.

Many health care experts and news organizations have long been using the CDC data, instead of the Cuomo administration’s death count numbers. But the Covid-19 death count numbers put out by the former governor each day, as well as reported online by the health department’s own public tracking system, had the effect of also confusing residents of the state as to the true fatal nature of the virus.