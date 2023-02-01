Hochul outlines $227 billion budget proposal with calls for ambitious programs, and caution for the future

ALBANY – Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled her state budget proposal on Wednesday, laying out a record-setting $227 billion plan she said focused on increasing affordability in the state.

Her speech provided further details about her ambitious plan to build 800,000 units of affordable housing over the next decade, a $1 billion plan to improve mental health, details on plans to combat crime and environmental concerns.

Rainy day coming

Hochul's proposed budget would increase spending by about 2.4% over last year's.

While New York enjoyed an unusual budget surplus last year, and one again this year, Hochul cautioned that the sunny fiscal period would be ending.

According to Hochul’s office, New York has a general fund surplus of $8.7 billion, a result of a post-pandemic rebound of the economy, federal stimulus funds and tax receipts.

A surge in tax collections is expected to peak this spring, and more than half of this year’s surplus will be used to accelerate deposits into the state’s reserve fund. The remaining surplus will be used to prepay expenses and manage future budget gaps, according to Hochul’s office, which says that since 2020, the state will have boosted its reserves by more than $20 billion.

With a recession possible, tougher budgets are forecast due the downward revisions in anticipated tax receipts. The state’s financial plan projects budget gaps of $5.7 billion in fiscal year 2025, $9 billion in 2026 and and $7.5 billion in 2027, a total of about $22 billion over three years. The projected budget gaps do not reflect the use of any the billions in reserves to balance those budgets, according to Hochul’s office

“When I took office, our reserves were a mere 4%, a dangerously low level for a state our size,” Hochul said Wednesday at the State Capitol. “And that's why I reversed the course that our state was on and put aside a significant amount of money for a rainy day … It's a a very good thing we did that, because one year later, the umbrellas are out.”

Although the state is touting record reserves of nearly $24 billion, not all of that money can be used to cover the projected $22 billion gap over those three years, said Ken Girardin, a fellow at the fiscally conservative Empire Center for Public Policy. In fact, he said, the $22 billion gap would exceed usable rainy day funds, which could force the state to curb spending increases in the future years.

Western New York

Several areas of the budget directly impact Western New York. One of the major projects that would be funded in the plan is the reconnection of neighborhoods now divided by the Kensington Expressway in Buffalo.

Hochul proposes 10% increase in education aid Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed increasing school aid by $3.1 billion, or 10%, during her budget proposal Wednesday.

Hochul's budget plan also calls for creating the first-ever New York State matching fund for contributions made to the endowments of SUNY’s four university centers: Albany, Binghamton, Buffalo, and Stony Brook. The fund would provide $1 of state funds for every $2 of private contributions to the universities’ endowments, up to $500 million in total state funds.

Her proposed higher education budget includes $200 million in capital funding for new and renovated research buildings, laboratories, and state-of-the art instrumentation at SUNY’s flagship institutions, Stony Brook University and the University at Buffalo.

The budget proposed by Hochul would not raise taxes, she said, a stance running counter to a coalition of liberal groups that are pushing for an increase in the income taxes on high-income New Yorkers.

She proposes a three-year extension of a tax hike on large corporations, which is scheduled to expire this year.

Hochul’s announcement comes at a time of tension between her and the state Senate, a body led by Democrats that last month rejected her nominee to be chief judge of the state Court of Appeals, Hector LaSalle. Hochul says she is still considering her options, including whether to sue the Senate and force a vote of the full chamber on her nominee, adding a wrinkle to budget negotiations that often grow contentious under ideal circumstances.

Still, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins was present for Hochul’s speech, and Hochul thanked her for attending. The state budget is due April 1.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Crime and charters

Hochul's budget includes $337 million meant to help stem gun violence. She is also proposing new youth employment programs and job training, with the goal of diverting young people away from the “temptations of the street, the gangs that are preying on them, and giving them a more hopeful future.”

In an effort to address a backlog in the court system, Hochul proposed raising the pay of court-appointed attorneys for the first time in 20 years.

Citing the rise in fentanyl addiction, she is proposing 3,500 new residential treatment units supported by intensive mental health services.

Hochul to invest $10M in volunteer fire departments Hochul’s budget, which she plans to announce today, also includes legislation that would allow municipalities and fire companies to pay volunteer firefighters compensation for response to calls and completion of training.

Another measure potentially paves the way for dozens more charter schools to open in New York.

Hochul is proposing $10 million to boost participation in volunteer fire departments. And she is proposing 12 weeks fully paid parental leave for workers.

Tax credits

Hochul proposes to expand a tax credit incentivizing film and television production in New York, a program first established in 2004 that has drawn criticism from budget watchdog groups, which allege the credit is ineffective and overly generous.

Hochul proposed an extension of both production and post-production credits for an additional five years, through 2034. The credit would be more generous to the film industry in certain ways, including increasing the annual funding cap of the credits to $700 million starting in 2024.

Hochul is also proposing to modify an investment tax credit for farmers. Her office said farmers are often in a position where their tax liabilities do not allow them to benefit from nonrefundable tax credits, rendering moot the financial incentive provided by the Investment Tax Credit.

Hochul wants to create semiconductor industry office, hike minimum wage, extend tax credits Gov. Kathy Hochul's economic development proposals aim to capitalize on growth in the semiconductor industry and steadily increase the minimum wage in step with rising prices.

Her proposal seeks to stimulate farm investment by converting the Investment Tax Credit into a refundable credit for five years, among other changes.

New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher said the policy was “especially needed following years of low commodity prices, high inflation, and a pandemic, all things that have caused deep concern in the farming community."

He said while the group appreciated Hochul’s step, it was also concerned that Hochul’s plan to index the minimum wage to inflation would be a “step backward” for farmers.

Other reaction

On Tuesday, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli released a report examining how New York has one of the highest debt levels in the nation, citing the fact that “measures to restrict the excessive use of debt have been circumvented over the years in state budgets.”

In response to Hochul’s proposal, DiNapoli said he was pleased the governor “has continued her promise to increase rainy day reserves” to prepare the state for future downturns.

“I remain concerned about New York’s high debt burden and how it hinders our future,” DiNapoi said.

Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt, a Republican, said Hochul's proposal would continue "to tax and spend without providing any real relief to struggling New York families and businesses."