Hochul imposes school mask mandate, wants to require staff vaccines

ALBANY – A universal mask mandate will be imposed by the state on all public and private schools as students get to return to classes in the coming weeks, and officials are looking at ways to mandate vaccines for school employees, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday on her first day in office.

Seeking to depict an Executive Branch no longer distracted by scandal fatigue, Hochul used a 13-minute video to both introduce herself to New Yorkers who don’t know her and to advance new plans to control the spread of Covid, get stalled relief payments to renters and bring what she says a new culture to Albany.

The new governor said the mask mandate, coming as Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise in New York, will be done through a regulatory action and does not need state legislative approval.

A mandatory vaccination program is not being required immediately, as is the case in the New York City for teachers and staff there, Hochul said, but will be considered based on talks between “education stakeholders” and the Legislature. Unions in New York City are taking legal action to force the vaccine mandate to be subject to collective bargaining talks.