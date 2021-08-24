Hochul honeymoon begins, but legislative leaders are eager for her to take action

On the day Kathy Hochul took office as New York’s 57th governor, her legislative counterparts seemed content to let the spotlight shine on her.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie convened reporters late Tuesday to discuss their morning meeting with the new chief executive, but used words like “premature” and “more discussions to follow” to sum up what lies ahead.

Still, Heastie and Stewart-Cousins seemed to agree with Hochul’s assessment that dealing with the possible end of an eviction moratorium as well as problems stemming from a surging Delta variant of Covid-19 in some parts of the state loom as priorities that must be addressed in the first days of the administration.

“No one wants to see anyone evicted during this difficult time,” Stewart-Cousins said during a press conference. “We continue to try to figure out the best way to approach it.”

The majority leader also called “premature” any thought of convening a special session of the Legislature to address the situation. Ditto for bestowing renewed executive powers on the new governor to deal with questions like mandatory vaccinations for public health workers or teachers.