History repeats itself: Amid crisis, Cuomo hopes to fuel optimism in State of the State

“We need to build for the future. We have to take this moment to actually anticipate a post-Covid world and build for the post-Covid world because the post-Covid world is going to be different and it’s going to be a different economy," he said last week.

Like Albany has been for two years, Washington is about to morph into an Democratic-led government. New York has major federal help on the way, Cuomo believes, thanks to two U.S. Senate victories in Georgia by Democrats, which gives the party control of the Senate just as the White House is about to be occupied by President-elect Joe Biden. The House has already been led by Democrats.

Cuomo talks of a $15 billion deficit, though budget analysts say the number for the current fiscal year ending March 31 is half that. But out-year deficits soar, and there are many questions just how much help Washington can truly provide Albany. Some have speculated of a $10 billion to $12 billion federal aid package for the state, which won’t be enough to address multiyear deficits.

What lawmakers want to hear

Cuomo's speech will be unique: It will be delivered virtually, without the usual crowd of lawmakers, lobbyists and political supporters, as a bow to social distancing protocols during the pandemic.