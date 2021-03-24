 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Five things to know about the deal to legalize pot in New York
0 comments
top story

Five things to know about the deal to legalize pot in New York

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
1pot (copy)

A worker trims back marijuana plants in a greenhouse at Tweed Farms in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

 Derek Gee

Lawmakers in Albany had reached a tentative agreement to legalize recreational cannabis. Here's a look at what it would mean, based on details of the deal that emerged Wednesday.

How soon before I can legally buy marijuana in New York State?

Probably no sooner than 2023.

How much money would the state stand to gain from this deal?

Eventually, as much as $350 million per year, but that will not happen immediately.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

How would the tax proceeds be distributed?

A large share will go to low-income, mostly minority neighborhoods that historically have been subject to higher marijuana arrest and prison rates

Why now?

Supermajority status for Democrats in both the Assembly and the State Senate meant that both houses could overcome long-standing opposition from Republicans. And Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, once an opponent, embraced legalization after winning his third four-year term in 2018.

How would this be regulated?

By a five-member New York State Cannabis Control Board, with the governor selecting three members and the heads of the Assembly and Senate getting one appointee each.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: During pandemic, Buffalo's pre-K enrollment plummets by 45%

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News