Five things to know about the deal to legalize pot in New York

Lawmakers in Albany had reached a tentative agreement to legalize recreational cannabis. Here's a look at what it would mean, based on details of the deal that emerged Wednesday.

How soon before I can legally buy marijuana in New York State?

Probably no sooner than 2023.

How much money would the state stand to gain from this deal?

Eventually, as much as $350 million per year, but that will not happen immediately.

How would the tax proceeds be distributed?

A large share will go to low-income, mostly minority neighborhoods that historically have been subject to higher marijuana arrest and prison rates

Why now?

Supermajority status for Democrats in both the Assembly and the State Senate meant that both houses could overcome long-standing opposition from Republicans. And Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, once an opponent, embraced legalization after winning his third four-year term in 2018.