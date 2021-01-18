Fiscal numbers improve, but are still sour, as Cuomo releases budget plan Tuesday

Awaiting answers

The governor is also expected to lay out his plan for the legalization of marijuana, including its use by adults, and the cultivation, distribution and taxation of the drug. Cuomo believes legalizing the drug will bring the state $300 million in annual tax revenue, which likely would be two years off considering the complexities of enacting a regulatory plan.

The big question on marijuana legalization policies: Will Cuomo, unlike the past two years when he offered legislation to legalize the drug, embrace lawmakers’ ideas to drive much of the revenues raised into low-income communities that over the decades were disproportionately affected by the war on drugs and high arrest rates in those minority neighborhoods?

Cuomo’s new budget plan will return to the gambling industry to bring in money to Albany. In the 2021 version, Cuomo’s budget will provide details of how he thinks an online sports betting program should be run. From the brief highlights he has given already, his plan is less market-oriented and more heavily regulated than what many lawmakers have envisioned. But the Cuomo plan also brings in more money for the state: an estimated $500 million annually.