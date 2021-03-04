Erie County Legislature votes to support independent investigation of Cuomo

The Erie County Legislature on Thursday passed two separate resolutions supporting the independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The resolutions, one sponsored by Democratic Legislator John Gilmour and one sponsored by Republican-supported caucus, were each approved 10-1, with Democratic Legislator Jeanne Vinal voting against the resolutions. Vinal said the resolutions were political and unnecessary.

The Legislature also unanimously supported a resolution from the Republican-supported minority caucus in favor of a State Senate bill that expands the authority of the attorney general to investigate a crime upon request or upon the attorney general's own judgment, without approval from the governor.

