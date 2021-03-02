Democrats to repeal historic Covid-era powers granted to embattled Cuomo

But when Covid-19 was at the start of its known spread early last March, Cuomo sought for and got backing from Democrats in the Legislature to give him remarkable new powers: the ability to enact directives that were not already in statute and approved by lawmakers. It allowed him to do everything from shut down parts of the economy to issue mandates on health care providers.

The Legislature had the ability, under the law it passed in March, to go into session and undo any of the Cuomo changes. But, in the past year, it never did.

Critics last March, including a dozen or so lawmakers, the New York Civil Liberties Union and others, argued at the time that the Legislature was granting Cuomo too much power.

As part of a $40 million special pandemic response allocation, the March 3 legislation added the word “directive” to the ability of governors to act in an emergency – and not just to “suspend” rules and laws.

It gave him the authority to use his executive order powers to issue “any directive” during a state disaster emergency, the list of which was expanded to include everything from a disease outbreak to floods and mudslides.