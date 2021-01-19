Cuomo to Washington: Resolve New York's budget deficit

The Cuomo plan – wherever it might end up – needs state legislative approval and some lawmakers have signaled a new resolve to go to battle with him over major tax and policy matters.

Cuomo spoke for about 50 minutes Tuesday in a remote address from the Capitol’s historic Red Room, a Covid-forced break from the tradition where such speeches are done before lawmakers and various stakeholders in the budget process.

Cuomo, who has opposed raising income taxes on wealthy people, embraced a tax hike on people making more than $5 million annually – but only if Washington does not come up with the full, $15 billion in aid he is requesting. He said such a plan would raise only $1.5 billion, 10% of what he says the state needs to close the red ink. The state income tax rate would rise for those affected from 8.82% to 10.82%.

Officials said the tax on wealthy earners would create a top tax rate in New York that would be the nation's highest.

A host of other "revenue actions" was proposed Tuesday, including a new state and local sales tax imposed on the vacation home rental industry and a new $1 "convenience fee" imposed on motorists who do transactions online with the state motor vehicle agency. SUNY campuses would be permitted for another year to automatically raise tuition by various levels.