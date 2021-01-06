Cuomo to push legalization of marijuana, mobile sports betting

Cuomo in the past pitched plans that would drive most of the marijuana tax revenues into the state’s general fund. The 2019 effort died.

Last year, the issue was thought to have political legs, but it was dropped – along with other complex issues – as Cuomo and lawmakers pushed to enact a new budget.

“I think it should have been passed years ago," Cuomo told reporters on Wednesday during a briefing on New York’s ongoing dire Covid situation.

The Democratic governor, as he has in the past, portrayed marijuana legalization plan as righting a wrong that ended up punishing “too many” mostly poor Black and Latino people. “It’s exaggerated the injustice of the justice system," Cuomo said.

But, he also acknowledged the need for more revenues by the state; he says the state has a $15 billion hole, but private budget analysts say that number includes expenses outside the state’s own budget and that the true deficit is closer to about half that amount.

“For years I’ve tried to pass it. But this is a year where we do need the funding, and a lot of New Yorkers are struggling," Cuomo said of the marijuana initiative.