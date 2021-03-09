Cuomo still won't release ethics clearance letter for his book deal

“You’ll see it on my financial disclosure," Cuomo said of the annual filing he and other state employees have to file with a state ethics agency.

That won’t be until at least May 15, assuming the deadline for reporting on outside income, stock holdings and other information isn’t pushed back until the late summer, as it was last year, because of the Covid pandemic.

Cuomo, by law, had to get a letter of approval to receive the outside income that the book deal would bring him. That came from the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, or JCOPE. The agency said it could not, by law, release the letter, but that Cuomo could make it public.

On Tuesday, six Democrats in the Legislature – who have previously called on Cuomo to resign in the wake of the scandals – wrote Cuomo demanding that he release all documents, including the contract, related to his book deal. They said they want to ensure that no violations of the state's gift ban law occurred.

Officials in Cuomo’s office last August said the ethics clearance was sought and obtained, but they declined to release it.