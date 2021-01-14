Cuomo presses ambitious infrastructure projects, including Skyway removal

On Thursday, Cuomo focused his 24-minute speech on big and medium infrastructure projects, the largest of which will occur in Manhattan. In all on the West Side of Manhattan, various office, retail, housing and transit construction projects will total $51 billion, Cuomo said. He did not say how much of that will come from the private sector, or from Washington or state taxpayers through big borrowings.

Twice in his speech he cited President Franklin D. Roosevelt, a former New York governor and creator of the New Deal reconstruction effort during the Depression.

“New York will win the Covid war, and New York will master the post-Covid reconstruction," Cuomo said.

As he concluded the speech, his office emailed reporters with the daily Covid numbers for New York State. Once again, they were not good: 13,661 people, or 6.42% of those tested, were diagnosed yesterday with Covid and 8,823 Covid patients were in hospitals. Of the 202 deaths yesterday, 13 were in Erie County. Since the pandemic began, an estimated 39,000 people have died in the state, according to non-government projections.