Cuomo offers effort to reopen Covid-closed sectors, 'bring culture and arts back to life'

ALBANY – The state will increase rapid testing availability to help partly or fully shuttered offices, restaurants and theaters to reopen while launching a statewide series of concerts and other entertainment events as part of a new effort to “smartly and safely” get New York State back in business, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday.

“We must bring culture and arts back to life,’’ Cuomo said at the Capitol on the second day of a four-day rollout of his State of the State address.

The governor focused his second speech on two areas: reopening various arts and entertainment venues hit hard by his Covid-restriction orders and addressing how New York will deal with a new remote economy that is expected to stay long after Covid-19 has been controlled.

The governor’s remarks came as infection and death rates rise amid a second wave of the pandemic to hit the state. Cuomo ordered the vast economic shutdown orders last spring across New York and more targeted ones that remain in place in areas like Erie County today. His closure edicts, which he said were done to control Covid’s spread, have also brought him criticism from businesses and political opponents who say many small and medium companies will never be able to recover from the shutdowns.