Cuomo loses crucial union support in his bid to stay in office

ALBANY – Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo was holed up in the executive mansion earlier today as the bad news kept coming for him: the politically powerful head of the AFL-CIO, a longtime and fierce Cuomo backer, said the governor should no longer remain in office.

“The first job of any elected official is keeping safe the people they serve. It is clear from the appalling findings of the attorney general’s report, Governor Cuomo failed to do that," said AFL-CIO President Mario Cilento.

“We fought for and won the very worker protections that were violated. There must be accountability without exception. Governor Cuomo can no longer lead the state," he added.

The break from Cuomo by Cilento and his federation – which represents 3,000 local unions and more than 2.5 million New Yorkers – cannot be overestimated in its political importance at a time when Cuomo has said, so far, that he is not resigning.

Longtime union backers of Cuomo began calling for the governor to depart or face immediate impeachment. Cilento’s statement now makes it clear: Cuomo has lost the support of organized labor, a vital lifeline for the governor in the Democratic Party and a major reason for his political success.