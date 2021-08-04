Cuomo loses crucial union support in his bid to stay in office

ALBANY – Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo was holed up in the executive mansion earlier today as the bad news kept coming for him: the politically powerful head of the AFL-CIO, a longtime and fierce Cuomo backer, said the governor should no longer remain in office.
“The first job of any elected official is keeping safe the people they serve. It is clear from the appalling findings of the attorney general’s report, Governor Cuomo failed to do that," said AFL-CIO President Mario Cilento.
“We fought for and won the very worker protections that were violated. There must be accountability without exception. Governor Cuomo can no longer lead the state," he added.
The break from Cuomo by Cilento and his federation – which represents 3,000 local unions and more than 2.5 million New Yorkers – cannot be overestimated in its political importance at a time when Cuomo has said, so far, that he is not resigning.
Longtime union backers of Cuomo began calling for the governor to depart or face immediate impeachment. Cilento’s statement now makes it clear: Cuomo has lost the support of organized labor, a vital lifeline for the governor in the Democratic Party and a major reason for his political success.
Earlier this morning, the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which represents 100,000 workers, praised Cuomo for his work during the Covid pandemic and his help getting a $15 minimum wage in the state and legalizing same-sex marriages.
But the explosive report Tuesday by Attorney General Letitia James, which alleged he sexually harassed at least 11 women and broke federal and state laws, made it clear to the union that “we cannot ignore the facts” that Cuomo harassed women on his staff and created a “toxic” workplace environment.
“Whether Governor Cuomo believes he acted maliciously or not, we cannot look the other way, nor should we," the retail workers union said.
Other unions also calling for Cuomo to go include labor groups representing transportation workers and the largest New York City municipal workers union. The New York State United Teachers union Tuesday said Cuomo is “unfit” to remain in office.
The union breaks with Cuomo come after everyone from President Biden to state, federal and local Democratic and Republican officeholders said he should resign or immediately face impeachment.
The State Assembly Tuesday said it was accelerating its impeachment probe of Cuomo, which is looking not only into the sexual harassment allegations, but also claims that Cuomo used state resources to pen his controversial $5.1 million book deal about Covid last year and also into his handling and underreporting of nursing home residents who died from Covid in 2020.
A poll conducted Tuesday by Marist College found that 59% of New Yorkers believe he should resign.
And there was more bad news for Cuomo: The Westchester County district attorney Wednesday said he has opened a criminal probe of Cuomo because some of the alleged sexual harassment incidents occurred in the county. On Tuesday, the Albany County district attorney became the first to say he would use the report by James that Cuomo broke federal and civil laws to determine if criminal statutes were also violated. And, the Manhattan DA also has a criminal investigation of Cuomo underway.
On Wednesday morning, Cuomo’s motorcade of SUVs was not seen parked in its usual place under a portico at the State Capitol. The governor has been using an office in the Executive Mansion several blocks away in Albany as the de facto seat of state government during many days since the various scandals began erupting.
A group of photographers were stationed across Eagle Street from the mansion keeping an eye out for any movements by Cuomo.