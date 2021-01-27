Cuomo budget bets big on casino money from Seneca Nation

“Protecting the long-term viability of the thousands of jobs our gaming facilities provide in Western New York and the significant economic investments the Nation has made in Niagara Falls, Buffalo and Salamanca over the past two decades is a priority for the Nation, and, we assume, for the State as well," the Senate Nation said in a written statement.

The governor is looking to balance the current year’s fiscal year, which has been battered by the impact of Covid-19 and economic shutdowns, with what his budget division estimates is about $450 million from the Seneca Nation in what Albany maintains is past-due financial obligations from the casinos.

Freeman Klopott, a Cuomo budget office spokesman, said the dollar amount is based on court filings and estimates by the state on the Seneca casinos’ performance during the pandemic.

“If these funds are not received, local governments that rely upon them will once again not receive these payments and, for its finances, the state has resources set aside to manage timing-related issues such as this," he added.