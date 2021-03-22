Cuomo adviser: State has enough money to restore cuts in governor's fiscal plan

+2 Senate, Assembly propose sharply higher spending, tax hikes than Cuomo The two houses, in nonbinding budget resolutions, called for higher taxes on wealthy people and some corporations; hikes in aid to public schools; fiscal boosts for local governments; and a series of plans to help small businesses, residential renters and others affected by the pandemic.

The issue, though, is what spending restorations the Legislature will demand in budget talks. Members have floated double-digit spending increases for many programs, and so some higher taxes will likely end up in the final budget deal. Cuomo has opposed going anywhere near what Democrats who run the Legislature have in mind for people making over $1 million annually. He has said that is partly because of the impact it could have on the rich moving from New York to lower-tax states.

Mike Murphy, a spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Westchester County Democrat, called it "amazing that they found $5 billion just a week after our one-house budget passed."

"Our position remains the same: we need to ensure all New Yorkers are protected and we can pass a budget that doesn't rely on one-shots and austerity, but creates long-term equity,'' Murphy said.

The term “cut” often has a different meaning in Albany. Some programs were slated to be reduced by Cuomo. But the biggest expense of the state – aid to public schools – was slated to grow, thanks to Cuomo relying on an infusion of federal aid while reducing the funding level provided by Albany to schools. Fiscal watchdogs and government and private education officials have warned that Cuomo’s January plan, and its reliance on the federal government for school aid, will result in a major fiscal problem for Albany when the aid from Washington runs out.

