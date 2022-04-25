Crime seen as the top issue in New York State – and a liability for Hochul

Crime is the top issue in New York State six months ahead of the next election for governor, and that ought to be a worry for Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat who hopes to be the party's candidate in November.

Those were among the main conclusions of a Siena College poll released Monday. The survey of 806 registered voters found that crime was the top issue for 24% of them, and that 40% of voters surveyed said Hochul is doing a poor job of handling the issue.

Crime ranked as the top issue in every part of the state, although far more New York City residents – more than a third of those surveyed – put crime at the head of the list of issues they would consider in casting their vote for governor this fall. The poll was conducted between April 18 and 21, about a week after a Brooklyn subway shooting in which 10 people were wounded.

In contrast, only 14% of upstate voters ranked crime as their most important issue, yet it still topped the economy as the most important concern for upstate residents, too.

"We have a large state with a lot of different interests, and I know this is important to the identity of Western New York," she said. "It's a small market team, and it's really hard to keep a team ... here, and we got the job done."

“There are some demographic differences – such as about one-third of Black, Latino and New York City voters identifying crime as the top issue, significantly higher than white voters and those from outside New York City," said Siena College pollster Steve Greenberg. "However, crime and economic issues were identified as the top issue by between 43% and 57% of voters of every region, party and race.”

Hochul made clear in Buffalo on Monday that she's alert to the crime issue.

"We have to make our streets safer," she said. "From Buffalo, all the way to New York City to Long Island, we have to focus on public safety because something else happened during this pandemic. A lot of people gave up hope or they felt that there were no more constraints on behavior. And we've seen an increase in crime all over the nation. This is not Western New York. This is not New York State. This is all over the nation."

Hochul insisted on changes in the state's controversial 2019 bail reform law be included in the state budget passed earlier this month. Three years after New York ended cash bail for most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies, Hochul persuaded the legislature to give judges the option to consider the "danger" a suspect poses before releasing that person on bail or on conditions.

“We are now for the first time going to allow judges to set bail for gun charges that were previously subject only to release," while also questioning bail eligibility for repeat offenders, Hochul said earlier this month.

The Siena poll found that by a 67% to 14% margin, those surveyed favored the bail reforms that Hochul backed. Voters of every party, race and region in the state backed the moves.

Despite a brutal few weeks that saw her lieutenant governor arrested, her Buffalo Bills stadium plan criticized and her budget seen as risking a rift with the left, Hochul still can campaign with two advantages her challengers can't match: her incumbency and her money.

“On whether voters think these changes will affect the crime rate – by better than two-to-one, they think the 2019 bail law resulted in an increase in crime – the jury is still out,” Greenberg said. “While twice as many voters think the changes will decrease rather than increase crime, a plurality says the changes won’t affect the crime rate.”

Hochul didn't appear to benefit politically from her changes to the bail law. Nearly a quarter of Democrats and nearly half of independents, along with 71% of Republicans, said she had done a poor job combating crime.

Overall, 45% of those surveyed said they would vote for "someone else" for governor in November if Hochul is the Democratic nominee, while only 40% committed to backing her for a full term.

Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island is the leading Republican candidate for governor, but the poll found that 59% of voters don't know who he is or have no opinion of him. Two other GOP gubernatorial candidates – Rob Astorino and Harry Wilson – also were largely unknown to voters polled.

The one Republican candidate who was well known by a majority of voters – Andrew Giuliani – was rated favorably by about a quarter of them and unfavorably by nearly half.

The poll has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

News political reporter Robert J. McCarthy contributed to this report.

