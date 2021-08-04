Calls for Cuomo to resign mount as new legal troubles emerge

ALBANY – Abandoned by even his closest political allies and able to see a plane flying over the state Capitol neighborhood area carrying a banner demanding his resignation, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Wednesday found himself facing more and more serious legal problems as his once-mighty grip on the state continued to slip.

Under threat of becoming the second governor in New York history to be impeached, Cuomo was holed up at least part of the day at the Executive Mansion several blocks from the Capitol, where he mulled louder and louder demands from supporters and detractors alike that he resign now from office.

Analysis: Options for Cuomo narrow as more Democrats join calls for resignation Though Cuomo offered no hint of resignation Tuesday, the possibility still looms as his own Democrats – without equivocation – joined the chorus that could end one of the most powerful gubernatorial reigns in state history.

The consensus among many Democrats around the state is that Cuomo will pull the plug and leave office before an ugly and very public impeachment process formally starts.

The news was grim throughout the day for the embattled Democratic governor:

• In the morning, the politically powerful head of the AFL-CIO, a longtime and fierce Cuomo backer, said the governor should no longer remain in office.

• Shortly after mid-day, it became public that at least four district attorneys in the state have opened criminal probes of the governor and the sexual harassment allegations against him.