Bob McCarthy: Gov. Kathy Hochul's speech recognizes legislative tightrope that awaits

Robert J. McCarthy Political Reporter Follow Robert J. McCarthy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

ALBANY – Seated in the front row of the Assembly chamber, the judges of New York's highest court – the Court of Appeals – represented the state's third branch of government as Gov. Kathy Hochul presided Tuesday over the annual ritual known as the State of the State address.

The jurists, clad in their black robes, never joined the partisan responses of the legislators to the 2023-24 proposals of the state's chief executive. But, in a sense, they signified some of the real challenges Hochul will face as she solidifies into a definitive budget the general concepts she proposed Tuesday. Some of her strongest Democratic allies are already incensed over her nomination of Hector D. LaSalle, currently the presiding justice of an intermediate level state appellate court in Brooklyn, to become chief justice of the state's high court.

Hochul on Tuesday enjoyed the goodwill befitting a newly elected chief executive – for that matter, the first woman elected to the office and also the first upstater to do so in a century. But the judicial nomination and its formidable opposition at the outset of her first full term loom large.

"This judicial nomination is a micro (view) of this whole session," said Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda. "It will set the tone of the whole relationship."

Already, a host of Democratic legislators plus key constituencies like labor and women's rights groups are digging in against her nomination of LaSalle. Some say it points to further problems for a governor elected with a slim, 6-point victory back in November. And on Tuesday she seemed to recognize the pressures she will face not only from left-leaning opponents of LaSalle, but also the more conservative voters who turned away from her because of issues like crime.

Now a legislative tightrope awaits her, reflected in a speech alternately calling for strengthening the public safety concerns that propelled her GOP opponent last November with others sure to generate genuine Democratic enthusiasm.

Assemblyman Patrick B. Burke, D-Orchard Park, pointed to the need for her to balance competing interests in a large and diverse state. Burke said he is encouraged by the support she has received from New York City Mayor Eric Adams on her crime fighting proposals.

"They seem to be rowing in the same direction," he said.

Still, the Working Families Party on Tuesday took the opportunity to ratchet up its own progressive pressure, as if to remind even a fairly progressive Democrat of the 260,000 votes it garnered for her in the last election.

"With House Republicans further rigging the rules to enshrine an unequal tax system, New York must ensure that the wealthiest among us pay what they owe in taxes," said party Director Sochie Nnaemeka. "Without a commitment to public investment and a fair tax system, the New York dream will remain unrealized.”

Hochul's bows to the left included forging ahead on proposals to phase out carbon consuming appliances by 2030 and pegging minimum wage increases to corresponding hikes in inflation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Gov. Kathy Hochul's State of the State focuses on housing, crime, mental health In her first State of the State address as an elected governor, Kathy Hochul laid out a "groundbreaking strategy" to spur housing development across New York – one in which state government would seek to override local governments that prove resistant. Hochul is aiming to build 800,000 units of housing across the state over the next decade, and laid out a plan that almost certainly will face resistance from local governments and homeowners who don’t want new development. Over the past decade, New York built just half the amount of Hochul's goal.

"Now, if we really want to tackle the affordability crisis head-on, we must recognize that low-wage workers have been hit hardest by high inflation," Hochul said, prompting one of the few outbursts of enthusiasm during her 48-minute presentation. "The average monthly cost of goods and energy for low-income households has jumped by more than 13% in just two years. That pushes families on the margins to the breaking point. So, as a matter of fairness and social justice, I am proposing a plan to peg the minimum wage to inflation."

Further into her speech, the governor recognized the crime concerns that produced an unexpectedly close election in an ultra-Democratic state as she outlined three pillars of her crime agenda.

"The size of someone’s bank account should not determine whether they sit in jail, or return home, before they have even been convicted of a crime," she said. "That was the goal of bail reform. It was a righteous one, and I stand by it. Second, bail reform is not the primary driver of a national crime wave created by a convergence of factors, including the pandemic. And third, that the bail reform law as written now leaves room for improvement."

Sen. Patrick M. Gallivan, R-Elma, challenged the Democratic governor to work with Republicans as she advances a climate control program for which he says the state is unprepared.

"They're just unachievable," he said of the state goals that include substituting electric appliances for natural gas.

"The grid is problematic now," he said. "It can't sustain that increase in capacity."

Mayor Byron W. Brown liked what he heard about challenges involving homeless people facing cities like his as the governor said New York "will be investing more than $1 billion dollars and making critical policy changes to finally and fully meet the mental health needs of our state."

And as Hochul demanded that municipalities across New York join in making land available for an affordable housing problem bordering on crisis, Brown said the governor approaches the situation with solid ideas.

"In Western New York everybody talks about the poverty that exists in Buffalo, but Buffalo is the community that is creating the affordable housing," the mayor said about one of his top goals. "Other municipalities in our region have not kept pace. Now they will have to."

In coming week, Hochul will have to provide the hard numbers behind all her proposals. She must negotiate with a Legislature already showing pushback on key proposals such as her judicial nomination, while hailing from the traditional political backwaters of upstate, and emerging from a less than overwhelming electoral victory.

It all led Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie to react with a bit of hostility to a question about Hochul's ability to translate her concepts into policy.

"Every governor is strong, but I think that whether strong or not strong there is still a Legislature," he said. "We'll negotiate with her in good faith, but I think the governor is as strong as any other governor."