Bad news won't fade into background for Cuomo

ALBANY – Precisely a year ago, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo was getting his first wave of positive national headlines over his handling of the spreading novel coronavirus, as he announced on March 4 new travel and quarantine restrictions on SUNY students.
On this March 4, Cuomo was, again, introduced to a national TV audience, this time with six minutes of a lead-off story on the "CBS Evening News" with a far different characterization of the Democratic governor: that of an alleged sexual harasser.
The allegations against Cuomo have been making national headlines for more than a week. This time, though, a national news audience saw the face and heard the words directly from one of Cuomo's accusers.
Charlotte Bennett, a 25-year-old former staffer of the 63-year-old Cuomo, gave her first television interview in which she gave details to the network’s evening news anchor, Norah O’Donnell, how Cuomo allegedly sexually harassed her while the two worked alone in his Capitol office last June.
In the interview, Bennett, who is a sexual assault survivor, said Cuomo asked her intimate questions, told her how lonely he was, how much he wanted a girlfriend and whether she ever dated an older man. Her story was first published a week ago by The New York Times.
“I thought, 'He’s trying to sleep with me. The governor’s trying to sleep with me.' And I’m deeply uncomfortable, and I have to get out of this room as soon as possible," she told O'Donnell.
The bad news for Cuomo continued Friday morning when CBS aired new portions of the Bennett interview on its morning national news program. Bennett called Cuomo a “textbook abuser” and relayed how he focused on her history as a sexual abuse survivor.
Cuomo has not denied Bennett’s characterization of their meetings, but said he had no idea that he was offending her. He apologized this week during a briefing with reporters.
Meanwhile, Cuomo was under fire on the nursing home front, again, this time after the Wall Street Journal and New York Times on Thursday reported top Cuomo aides altered a report before it was made public to undercount how many nursing home residents had died by last June from Covid-19. The matter is already under investigation by federal prosecutors.
Lawmakers Friday were furious over the nursing home news reports. The Times said that the altering of the report was made at about the same time Cuomo was starting to work on a book, published in the fall, about his self-touted leadership skills during the first wave of Covid-19 infections and deaths. Cuomo has declined to provide any financial details about the book deal.
And Cuomo’s fellow Democrats in the Legislature were a source of headaches for the governor on Friday. Both houses passed legislation curtailing the ability of Cuomo to write new directives – that have the force of law, but without being approved by lawmakers – on matters related to the Covid-19 crisis.
Lawmakers gave Cuomo the extraordinary powers last March, but with the sexual harassment and nursing home scandals underway, Democrats this week agreed to take back some of the authority for Cuomo to unilaterally act during the pandemic. In a declared state of emergency, governors can suspend laws and regulations; this power, though, also gave him the authority to issue directives to, in essence, make laws over everything from operating hours at restaurants to Covid-19 testing rules for schools to number of people allowed at a wedding ceremony.
During lengthy floor debates Friday, Republicans dismissed the Democratic move to curtail some of Cuomo's Covid-19 legal powers, noting the measure still keeps in place all the directives the governor previously issued over the past year. It also allows him to amend the directives, though just not issue entirely new ones, with just a notification sent to the Legislature. Lawmakers could undo any of the Cuomo directives, but they haven't done so since granting him the powers a year ago.
"If you think the governor should resign, how do you justify indefinitely extending his emergency powers?" Assemblyman Ed Ra, a Long Island Republican, asked Democrats in the ruling Assembly party.
Republicans, instead, have called for a straight repeal of all Cuomo's Covid-19 powers that would stop any new ones and end previous ones unless approved by the Legislature. GOP lawmakers noted that a slew of Cuomo orders, affecting everything from businesses to high school sports, will remain on the books.
Cuomo earlier this week said he had an agreement with the Legislature to pass the bill. But Democrats said the bill was negotiated without Cuomo.
"He lied," Senator Michael Gianaris, a Queens Democrat, said on the Senate floor of Cuomo's claim.
Gianaris said Democrats agreed that many Covid-19 orders need to stay in place, such as limits on sporting event attendance or expanded Medicaid eligibility.
"We don't want to become Texas," he said of the state that has relaxed many of its Covid-19 restrictions over the advice of federal health officials and President Biden.