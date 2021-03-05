Bad news won't fade into background for Cuomo

ALBANY – Precisely a year ago, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo was getting his first wave of positive national headlines over his handling of the spreading novel coronavirus, as he announced on March 4 new travel and quarantine restrictions on SUNY students.

On this March 4, Cuomo was, again, introduced to a national TV audience, this time with six minutes of a lead-off story on the "CBS Evening News" with a far different characterization of the Democratic governor: that of an alleged sexual harasser.

The allegations against Cuomo have been making national headlines for more than a week. This time, though, a national news audience saw the face and heard the words directly from one of Cuomo's accusers.

Charlotte Bennett, a 25-year-old former staffer of the 63-year-old Cuomo, gave her first television interview in which she gave details to the network’s evening news anchor, Norah O’Donnell, how Cuomo allegedly sexually harassed her while the two worked alone in his Capitol office last June.

In the interview, Bennett, who is a sexual assault survivor, said Cuomo asked her intimate questions, told her how lonely he was, how much he wanted a girlfriend and whether she ever dated an older man. Her story was first published a week ago by The New York Times.