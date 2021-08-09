Assembly to move 'with all due haste' in impeachment process against Cuomo

• The day after Melissa DeRosa, the highest-ranking, non-elected official in the Executive Branch, resigned , the Cuomo administration would not say if someone had been replaced in the job as “Secretary to the Governor.” Such a replacement appointment might signal Cuomo’s near-term intentions for remaining in office. The state comptroller's office, which runs the state payroll system, said Monday evening that it had not been notified yet by Cuomo's office that DeRosa is off the payroll.

• The Assembly Judiciary Committee was in a public session for about nine minutes, including before and after its closed-door session, and all of that public time featured Lavine reading from a script. Lavine said the investigation has to remain confidential, at least for now, given the sensitive information being received. But he said some of the panel's work will take place during public hearings.

Lavine also resurrected a term, contained in the state constitution, that has been replaced by a different word since the constitution was constructed and amended over the centuries.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“Today, we would say corruption of office," he said of a sufficient legal standard to impeach a New York governor.

Lavine noted that the term means more than “being on the take for a few bucks here and a few bucks there.”

Calls for Cuomo to resign mount as new legal troubles emerge Abandoned by even his closest political allies, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Wednesday found himself facing more and more serious legal problems as his once-mighty grip on the state continued to slip.