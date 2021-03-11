Assembly opens impeachment investigation of Cuomo

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Cuomo denied the incident occurred, but his office said that it had followed state policy and reported the allegation to the Albany Police Department. A criminal probe has not been started, but the police agency did reach out to the woman's lawyer to offer its services, if she wants them, to the woman.

Beth Garvey, the acting counsel in Cuomo's office, said in a statement that state policy dictates that allegations about physical contact are handled by telling the accuser to reach out to police.

"If they decline, the agency has an obligation to reach out themselves and inform the (police) department of the allegation. In this case, the person is represented by counsel, and when counsel confirmed the client did not want to make a report, the state notified the police department and gave them the attorney's information," Garvey said.

The woman is the sixth case to emerge in which Cuomo has been accused of sexual harassment. But this accusation, as described in the Times Union account, could rise to the level of criminal sexual wrongdoing.