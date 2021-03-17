Assembly hires law firm to investigate Cuomo as Biden toughens talk about scandals

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The Legislature over the years has turned to outside law firms to help with major investigations, because its own staff does not hold the same kind of investigative experience.

A Heastie spokesman Wednesday morning did not reveal the cost of retaining the Manhattan firm.

The hiring comes after President Biden toughened his talk about Cuomo and the scandals he is facing. Over the weekend, he said the investigations should be completed before Cuomo’s fate is decided.

Asked during an ABC News interview if Cuomo should resign if the sexual harassment allegations are proven, Biden said Tuesday night: “Yes. I think he’ll probably end up being prosecuted, too.”

The president told the network that "a woman should be presumed telling the truth and should not be scapegoated and become victimized by her coming forward."

More than half of the New York State Legislature has called on Cuomo to resign or be impeached, or both. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Westchester Democrat, has urged Cuomo to resign, as have U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and his fellow Democrat, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

Cuomo has said he apologizes if any woman took his comments as inappropriate, but has said there is “no way” he will resign.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.