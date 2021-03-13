As New York budget bargaining begins, which Cuomo will be in the room?

Republicans believe Democrats in the Legislature have to be weighing how they can use Cuomo’s problems to get a better budget deal for themselves. "I do have a concern that they may look to exploit that to adopt tax increases, which I don’t think are in our best interest right now,’’ said Assemblyman Ed Ra of Long Island, the ranking Republican on the Assembly ways and means committee.

Ra said Cuomo may give in to lawmakers on some issues, like moving closer to the Legislature on details of marijuana legalization. But there will be battles between Cuomo and lawmakers on not only how to spend the flood of federal cash, but when to spend it; some, including Cuomo, have warned of a cliff next year or the years after if too much of the federal, “one shot” funding stream is used this year.

Cuomo has already proposed that he be the controller of how that federal money is spent, something lawmakers will oppose, given the lack of transparency in how federal funding was spent last year and the large level of short-term borrowing the state engaged in. “That’s something we should be concerned with,’’ Ra said.

The Republican and others also warned that Democrats who think they might have a timely advantage over Cuomo – assuming he does not resign before March 31 – might consider his past abilities to deftly negotiate budgets.