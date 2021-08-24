And the Emmy is taken from ... Andrew Cuomo

ALBANY – He lost his house. He lost his security detail. He lost his state-funded chef and cleaning staff. He lost his job and his influence.

On Tuesday, the newly departed ex-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo lost something else he cherished deeply: his Emmy.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said Tuesday it was rescinding the special “International Emmy Award” that it awarded Cuomo last year for his daily Covid press briefings, which for a time drew national attention to the now-fallen governor who resigned under the weight of multiple scandals.

The group, whose members have benefited from a $420 million annual state tax break program for the film and TV industry that Cuomo championed for years, said the award was being taken “in light of the New York attorney general’s report and Andrew Cuomo’s subsequent resignation as governor.” It said Cuomo’s name and any reference to his receipt of the award will be eliminated from academy materials going forward.

When Cuomo was given the award last fall, a who’s who of celebrities weighed in via video to congratulate him. Cuomo was lauded for providing information and a sense of calm, backers said, during one of the Covid waves.