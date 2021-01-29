Analysis: Under siege, Cuomo gets little help from fellow Democrats

For the governor, it has been another wake-up call from within his own party. He has been pounded from the left for being too cozy with Republicans, such as help he gave to keep the GOP in control of the Senate for much of the 2010s. He has been blasted from moderates for waffling between their ranks and liberals, depending on how close it is to the statewide elections since he first was voted in as governor in 2010.

Attorney General Letitia James was given important political assistance by Cuomo in her successful quest to become attorney general in 2018 after Eric Schneiderman resigned in disgrace. He raised money for her, took her on a government trip with him to Puerto Rico and, since she became attorney general, Cuomo and James appeared to enjoy a close public relationship.

That would appear to have been shattered on Thursday, when James issued her investigation into how Covid became such a problem in nursing homes. She released her report first thing in the morning and, according to a source, gave Cuomo little notice of the timing of its release.