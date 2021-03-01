Analysis: Democrats now turning on weakened Cuomo

The most powerful figure in New York politics – the all-controlling force in state government for more than a decade – suddenly finds himself lonely at the top.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo now endures the kind of withering criticism his fellow Democrats had never before dared to contemplate, all because of a pair of sexual harassment allegations and continuing controversy over hiding details of Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes. While the largely powerless Senate Republican caucus demanded his resignation on Monday, the true measure of Cuomo's tenuous position stemmed from his own Democrats.
Sens. Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten E. Gillibrand called for an investigation into the harassment allegations. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio labeled his behavior with two former aides "disgusting, creepy." Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz called for "a truly independent investigation." Even the governor's handpicked state Democratic chairman – Jay S. Jacobs – described the women's claims as "serious allegations that require a fair, thorough and independent investigation," as did the Biden White House via Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
Now questions surround whether Cuomo can survive politically, or at least wield as much clout.
"Obviously these events have diminished his influence," said James W. Moor, a veteran political scientist and visiting professor at SUNY Geneseo. "The structure might be maintained, but his influence is considerably weakened even within the Democratic Party.
"They turned on him like they were waiting," he added of Cuomo's Democrats. "Bingo!"
But nobody is counting out the wily governor who some say has cemented his leadership through a brilliant grasp of politics, while others point to authoritarian tactics to the point of "bullying." Hank Sheinkopf, the New York City political consultant who has followed Cuomo's career for years, says the three-term governor will carry on because of the inherent powers of the governor and his ultimate influence on the budget.
"But the real survival for him is a fourth term and surpassing his father and Nelson Rockefeller," Sheinkopf said, referring to Cuomo's three-term governor father – Mario M. Cuomo – and the state's only modern, four-term governor.
Cuomo may aim to cooperate with left-leaning legislators to devise a "millionaire's tax" and allow for some breathing room, Sheinkopf said, adding that Cuomo still faces the "shelf life" factor that many believe scuttled his father's attempt at a fourth term. He said the governor also faces five new factors working against reelection: the nursing home controversy, his proposed diversion of $145 million earmarked for Metropolitan Transportation Authority needs to the general budget, his recent attack on an Asian American assemblyman hailing from a key voting bloc in Queens and the two accusations of former staffers.
"How do you get out of five?" he asked.
The fast-developing situation continued to unfold Monday amid the furor following the accusations of two former staffers who accused the governor of unwanted attention they labeled as sexual harassment. Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett separately accused Cuomo of inappropriate comments and gestures, and though the governor has acknowledged their concerns, denies any overt actions on his part.
But as opposition mounted to the criticized remedies Cuomo proposed to investigate the women's claims (such as appointing a retired federal judge for the assignment), his ability to control the situation weakened. Late Monday, his special counsel and senior adviser – Beth Garvey – officially transmitted the required referral of an investigation request to Attorney General Letitia James, who then announced she will appoint a special deputy to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations.
"This is not a responsibility we take lightly as allegations of sexual harassment should always be taken seriously," James said. "At the close of the review, the findings will be disclosed in a public report.”
Earlier findings from James revealed the Cuomo administration reported far fewer nursing home deaths from Covid-19, also sparking problems for the governor. That they were issued by James – a close Democratic ally whose 2018 nomination for attorney general is generally credited to Cuomo's support – also came as a sign of his new vulnerability.
But while Cuomo's office on Monday was issuing "business as usual" news releases about storm warnings and Covid-19 statistics, some aspects of state government were pouncing. Rob Ortt, minority leader of the State Senate, issued calls for Cuomo to resign on Monday that were eerily reminiscent of the 2008 sex scandal that forced the departure of former Gov. Eliot L. Spitzer.
And just as the Spitzer's scandal in 2008 focused sudden attention on his lieutenant governor and eventual successor – David A. Paterson – a new spotlight is shining on Cuomo's second-in-command, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Buffalo resident has also chimed in with calls for an investigation, but has remained mostly out of sight in recent days. Still, the New York Post ran a Monday story headlined: "Who Is Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul?"
"Now in her second term, Hochul has remained relatively anonymous in the often thankless job, not even earning a mention in Cuomo’s memoir on the handling of the coronavirus pandemic," the Post wrote Monday, while also acknowledging praise from local supporters.
Cuomo's problems have also spawned speculation about potential Democratic candidates for governor in 2022 should Cuomo be forced to opt against a fourth term. They include Hochul (though no upstater has been elected governor since Nathan A. Miller of Syracuse in 1922), de Blasio, and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, among others.
While Ortt and his Senate Republicans stand virtually powerless in such calls, the situation has provided a platform for increased criticism at Cuomo that is now receiving far more attention. And because Democratic senators like Alessandra Biaggi of the Bronx are labeling Cuomo's office "the epitome of a hostile work environment," Democrats are now echoing the GOP calls for resignation.
Still, Sheinkopf said he has watched Cuomo from his earliest days in Albany as an assistant to his father, and dismisses even the strongest calls for his resignation.
"Andrew Cuomo is not leaving," he said. "Anybody who thinks that does not understand him; they've lost their senses."