Analysis: Democrats now turning on weakened Cuomo

"They turned on him like they were waiting," he added of Cuomo's Democrats. "Bingo!"

But nobody is counting out the wily governor who some say has cemented his leadership through a brilliant grasp of politics, while others point to authoritarian tactics to the point of "bullying." Hank Sheinkopf, the New York City political consultant who has followed Cuomo's career for years, says the three-term governor will carry on because of the inherent powers of the governor and his ultimate influence on the budget.

"But the real survival for him is a fourth term and surpassing his father and Nelson Rockefeller," Sheinkopf said, referring to Cuomo's three-term governor father – Mario M. Cuomo – and the state's only modern, four-term governor.

Cuomo may aim to cooperate with left-leaning legislators to devise a "millionaire's tax" and allow for some breathing room, Sheinkopf said, adding that Cuomo still faces the "shelf life" factor that many believe scuttled his father's attempt at a fourth term. He said the governor also faces five new factors working against reelection: the nursing home controversy, his proposed diversion of $145 million earmarked for Metropolitan Transportation Authority needs to the general budget, his recent attack on an Asian American assemblyman hailing from a key voting bloc in Queens and the two accusations of former staffers.

