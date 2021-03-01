Amid scandals, Cuomo faces new pushback from state lawmakers

“The right thing is for these investigations to go forward to get to the truth and, I believe, the right thing is for the governor to step aside," Senator Minority Leader Rob Ortt, a North Tonawanda Republican, said Monday afternoon at the Capitol.

After a second woman over the weekend publicly accused Cuomo of sexually harassing her, Cuomo sought to tap a former federal judge, who works with a longtime friend of the governor, as an outside investigator to look into the matters.

That idea flopped and by Sunday morning Cuomo tried again: he proposed that and outside investigator be jointly named by James and the state’s chief judge, Janet DiFiore, who Cuomo nominated for the top post on the Court of Appeals.

That idea, too, flopped, after opposition from James and a number of top Democrats. Hours later, Cuomo said he was referring the matter to James, who will hire a private law firm to look into the claims of the two women.

But State Sen. Todd Kaminsky, a Long Island Democrat and former senior federal prosecutor, said Cuomo, under current law, will still get to receive weekly updates about the investigation and that he controls the dollars to finance such a probe.