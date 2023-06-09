ALBANY – In the waning hours of the 2023 state legislative session, Albany lawmakers passed bills upending local elections, rolling back a campaign finance reform, sealing criminal convictions and much more.

Lawmakers debated bills late into the evening Friday and into the morning on Saturday, an end-of-session tradition at the State Capitol. After 3 a.m., the State Senate wrapped up for the year. The Assembly is returning during the day on Saturday to finish voting.

Here's the latest:

Local elections shift

Both houses of the Legislature passed a bill that would move many local elections in New York to even-numbered years.

The bill would mean many important local elections in Erie County – including for Erie County Legislature and Erie County Executive – would be in even years, beginning in 2026.

According to reporting by Newsday, elections for town and village boards and county Legislature and executive would run in even election years. The bill would not apply to positions where the terms are set under the state constitution, including judges, district attorneys and county clerks.

Some local officials believed on Friday that the bill applied to City of Buffalo elections. But in debate on the State Senate floor early Saturday morning, the Senate sponsor, Democrat James Skoufis, said the bill did not apply to cities, including Buffalo.

The bill passed the Senate on Saturday morning at nearly 2 a.m. by a vote of 40-23.

If signed into law by Hochul, the bill could well advantage Democrats in local elections, since turnout is typically higher in even years, when races for governor, Congress and U.S. president are at the top of the ballot. Higher turnout usually benefits Democratic candidates.

Democrats in the Legislature also framed the move as a cost-saving measure for local Boards of Elections, since it could conceivably require fewer elections to be held.

Ralph Mohr, the Republican commissioner on the Erie County Board of Elections, argued that would not be the case, since elections will still have to be held on odd-numbered years for certain offices.

“This is another example of Democrats in the Legislature trying to engineer rigged elections for their party's benefit,” Mohr said. “It’s not going to end in saving the taxpayers money and it's going to cause more confusion on the part of the taxpayers.”

Mohr said that the races of U.S. president and governor would drown out attention for local elections.

“They're all going to be vying for the same money, same airtime, the same columns of media print,” Mohr said.

Mohr said the Erie County Legislature would be forced to run for election in 2025 – then again in 2026, when the even-year schedule would take effect.

Under the bill, local officials elected to two-year terms in 2025 would only serve one year before running again; officials elected to four-year terms in 2025 would serve three-year terms.

Jeremy Zellner – who is both the chair of the Erie County Democrats and the Democratic co-chair of the Board of Elections – said he also believed the county would have to still hold elections annually. He did not know if the measure would save any money for the Erie County board, but said that, “Anytime you can increase turnout and remove barriers to people from voting, I think it’s a good thing.”

Zellner said there would still be plenty of airtime and donors for local candidates, and he did not believe the shift would necessarily advantage Democrats in local elections.

Skoufis said he also wanted to pass a constitutional amendment so all elections are in even years and that he planned to introduce the proposed amendment next year.

Campaign reform rollback

The Democratic-controlled State Senate narrowly passed a bill on Friday undercutting a program that sought to reduce the influence of major donors in New York elections.

Immediately after the vote, a Senate official announced the result as passage by a 32-31 margin, meaning that a substantial number of members of the 42-person Democratic supermajority opposed the measure – an unusual degree of dissent. (Senate staff said Friday evening that the vote tally was unofficially recorded as being 34-29.) Republicans also broadly voted against the bill.

It’s unclear whether Gov. Kathy Hocul would sign the measure, which also passed the Assembly on Friday.

In explaining her “no” vote, Democratic State Sen. Rachel May called the bill pushed by the Democratic majority a “betrayal of the original intent of New York’s pathbreaking campaign finance law.”

“With this change in how matching funds are treated, I can no longer tell my low-income constituents that we are lifting up their voices in that way,” May said.

May said the bill would feed the populace’s belief that “when push comes to shove, our campaign system will always ensure those with the deepest pockets have the loudest voices.”

The Buffalo News first reported on the bill last week. On Tuesday, the chair of the elections committee in both the Senate and Assembly introduced the eleventh-hour legislation, and a number of editorial boards came out in opposition, including a lengthy and scathing editorial in the New York Times stating lawmakers were trying to “sabotage” campaign finance reform.

The new publicly-funded system, which was meant to reduce the impact of major campaign donors in state elections, is severely undercut by the changes, according to critics of the bill. The new program took effect this year ahead of the 2024 elections.

Under current law, only campaign donations of $250 or less would be matched with generous amounts of public funds, a provision meant to elevate the importance of small donations to candidates.

The bill now removes the $250 cap, so that the first $250 of a donation of any size up to the maximum amount is matched with public funds. For instance, a statewide candidate for office could receive an $18,000 donation and see the first $250 matched, vastly diminishing the incentive for candidates to rely on small donors.

The new bill also significantly raises the number of in-district donors and the total donation figure needed to qualify for matching funds – likely making it more difficult for incumbents’ opponents to qualify. Proponents of the change argue that “unserious” candidates for office should not be able to qualify for hundreds of thousands in taxpayer funds, necessitating the higher threshold.

Two Buffalo Democratic state senators, Sean Ryan and Tim Kennedy, voted in favor of the bill.

In the Assembly, the bill passed 84-62, meaning a number of Democrats in the 102-member majority voted against it.

One was Democratic Assemblywoman Monica Wallace of Lancaster. "The program doesn't get big money out of politics, it just adds public money to big donations," she said.

Republican Assemblyman Andy Goodell of Chautauqua said the bill should be renamed the "Incumbent Reelection Guarantee Act." He said the new, higher thresholds to qualify for public funds would severely hinder challengers to incumbents.

"With this program, incumbents will have almost unlimited funding and their challengers will be frozen out," Goodell said.

Seneca Nation compact

On Wednesday, the Seneca Nation and Hochul’s administration reached a deal on the broad outlines of a new, 20-year gaming compact. As a result, the Seneca Nation, which had been pressing hard for a bill giving the Nation certain advantages in negotiations with Hochul, likely felt less of a need to secure passage of that bill before session’s end.

The bill would have granted the Nation exclusivity over casino gaming in geographic boundaries first negotiated in 2002 – and made it easier to sue the governor over stalled negotiations. The bill, sponsored in the Senate by Kennedy, also would have enabled Hochul to enter a new compact with the Nation, as is required for a governor to strike such a pact.

Instead of that bill, on Thursday, Kennedy introduced a new, less ambitious bill enabling Hochul to enter a pact that largely mirrored legislation passed in 2001, enabling the original compact. The pared-down bill passed the Senate on Friday and is expected to pass the Assembly on Saturday.

Housing

On Thursday, a potential deal aimed at protecting tenants and building more housing fell apart.

In a rare joint statement, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins blamed Hochul, stating, “Unfortunately, it was clear that we could not come to an agreement with the governor on this plan.”

Many of the proposals that were under discussion impacted New York City, although some aspects – including a proposed Housing Access Voucher Program, providing housing assistance to the homeless – would have had statewide ramifications.

According to the New York Times, the potential deal between the Legislature and Hochul fell apart when Hochul balked at including “good cause eviction” in the package, which would have limited a landlord’s ability to raise rents and evict tenants in New York City. According to the Times, at a meeting on Wednesday, Hochul said she would veto the housing package if it included the “good cause” measure.

Hochul’s office fired back on Thursday, arguing that the Legislature was “blaming the governor for their own failure to act” and arguing that “absolutely nothing stood” in the way of the Legislature passing the bill.

In both houses, there are on paper enough Democrats to override a veto by Hochul. But such a veto override, which is rarely used, would require almost all Democrats in both houses of the Legislature to support it. Instead, the Legislature chose not to introduce their final agreement at all, bringing criticism from groups supporting the housing measures.

Sealed criminal records

The “Clean Slate Act,” a bill that advocates have sought for years, passed both houses of the Legislature on Friday.

Hochul has said a deal between her and the Legislature was close, but her office did not respond to a question on Friday about whether Hochul supported the amended version introduced in the Legislature this week .

The bill would shield criminal records from public view, a measure meant to help people with records move forward and gain housing, employment and other opportunities. The State Business Council supported the bill, arguing that it would create second-chance opportunities for individuals ready to reenter the workforce and help the economy.

“Businesses will thrive with this, and the American dream will flourish with this,” said Buffalo Assemblyman Jonathan Rivera, a Democrat, during floor debate on Friday.

Under the newly introduced version, misdemeanors would be sealed three years after the end of a person’s incarceration, or sentencing, if no prison term was served. For felonies, records would be sealed eight years after a conviction or the end of a prison sentence. The sealing only would occur if a person is not convicted of any other crime before those time periods have lapsed.

Serious felonies, such as murder, would be excluded from the sealing requirements, as would sexual offenses. Still, Republicans argued Friday that sealing peoples’ criminal histories could put members of the public in danger.

“This robs employers of the tools they need to properly vet candidates, especially in instances where they’ll be working with children, sensitive information and money,” said Republican Assemblyman Alec Brook-Krasny. “I’m all for second chances and helping folks get back on their feet after mistakes but for the victims of these convicted felons, their trauma and suffering never goes away. Their slate is never wiped clean.”

Reparations commission

Both houses of the Legislature passed a bill creating a commission to examine paying reparations to Black residents of the state.

“This is not simply a Black issue, this is an American issue,” said Democratic State Sen. James Sanders, the bill’s Senate sponsor. “I am voting not only for God and my ancestors, but I am voting for the 50,000 New Yorkers who died to end this madness that is slavery, and would risk their lives again to ensure that this legacy that lingers in the nation is ended.”

It’s unclear where Hochul stands on the idea.

Correction: The legislation to move elections to even-numbered years does not apply to City of Buffalo elections. That fact was misstated in an earlier version of the article, published online June 9, 2023.