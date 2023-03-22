ALBANY – In New York, whistleblower lawsuits alleging corporations or wealthy individuals have submitted false records to cheat on their taxes have led to state and local governments recouping hundreds of millions of dollars.

But when they intentionally avoid paying required taxes by not filing documents at all, the whistleblower law does not apply – and for the third time the State Legislature is trying to change that.

Emails show how the Legislature's proposal drew pushback from the country’s "Big Four" public accounting firms that work for many of world's biggest corporations.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has twice issued last-minute vetoes of the Legislature's bills, the second in late January.

Two months later, the issue is again coming to a head. Instead of a freestanding bill, the State Assembly and Senate included the measure in their state budget plans, seeking to win approval in broader budget negotiations ahead of an April 1 deadline for an on-time agreement.

New York passed the False Claims Act in 2007, allowing whistleblowers to sue and allege the state or a local government had been defrauded. In 2010, the law was expanded to allow lawsuits alleging a wealthy person or corporation sought to avoid state or local taxes by knowingly submitting false "claims, records or statements," including false tax returns.

If successful, the whistleblower receives a share of the award or settlement, with the government keeping the bulk of it. The State Attorney General’s Office and local governments have the option of joining a lawsuit on the plaintiff’s side. If they decline, the whistleblower must stake far more of the legal costs but receives a greater percentage of the award if successful.

In 2013, the False Claims Act was expanded to allow whistleblower lawsuits alleging New York governments were being defrauded, even in instances where false records were not used. But then-Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos, a Republican, "insisted on a loophole that exempted large corporate and wealthy tax cheats," according to Gregory Krakower, an attorney who served as then-State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's point person on the matter. Instead, the False Claims Act continued to apply only to tax fraud that included a false record.

Democrats took control of the State Senate in 2019, and two years later, State Sen. Liz Krueger, chair of the Finance Committee, and Assemblywoman Helene Weinstein, chair of the Ways & Means Committee, pushed through a bill making wealthy individuals and large corporations as liable for "knowingly not filing tax returns" as they are for "knowingly filing false tax returns and statements." Individuals and corporations with net income or sales of more than $1 million would be liable for knowingly failing to file tax returns costing state or local governments at least $350,000 in lost revenue.

The State Division of Budget did not object, writing in a memo that the bill could deter illegal behavior. The State Department of Taxation and Finance also had no objection, though neither agency formally supported the bill, either.

On Dec. 30, 2021, Hochul’s top aide was contacted by Ostroff Associates, a lobbying firm supportive of Hochul’s 2022 election bid. Rick Ostroff, the firm’s president and CEO, hosted three campaign fundraisers for Hochul, including one in September 2021 and a second in late October 2021. Ostroff represents each of the Big Four accounting firms: Ernst & Young, KPMG, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Deloitte. And each firm donated $25,000 to Hochul around the time of the second fundraiser.

Diana Ostroff – the lobbying firm’s chief operating officer – emailed proposed amendments to Karen Persichilli Keogh, secretary to the governor, writing that, “the concept of the bill is something we support," but "the consequences based on how it is written are very problematic."

The amendments were drafted by Gibson Dunn, a law firm representing the accounting industry. Diana Ostroff also provided a memo that urged a veto, arguing the bill’s language was overly “broad and vague" and that lawsuits could be filed “far beyond the limited scope of what the Legislature contemplated or intended.”

One day later – the final day of 2021 and the deadline to issue a veto – Hochul similarly wrote in her veto message that she supported the bill's concept. But the language was “broader than impacting only non-filers" and would "implicate more tax filing controversies to the False Claims Act than just non-filers.”

In 2022, Krueger and Weinstein returned with a modified version, and it again passed the Legislature.

Last May, the Big Four accounting firms again each donated $25,000 to Hochul's campaign within a few days. PricewaterhouseCoopers also hosted a Hochul fundraiser in August, and Rick Ostroff held his third Hochul fundraiser in April.

When Hochul vetoed the bill a second time on Jan. 30, 2023, she wrote that it contained an "undefined retroactive lookback period that fails to provide notice to filers and raises due process concerns."

That was similar to another argument pressed in the December 2021 memo shared by Diana Ostroff that urged a veto because retroactive “application of the amendments will pose significant due process concerns.”

Hochul's office maintains campaign donations have no effect on policy decisions, and that it carefully considers arguments from all sides of an issue.

Krakower, who drafted the 2010 bill as a State Senate staffer, says the False Claims Act and other civil fraud laws have always applied retroactively for a "simple reason: Everyone is already on notice that it is prohibited to knowingly defraud the government or to knowingly violate New York tax law."

"That is why bipartisan majorities ensured that the New York False Claims Act was retroactive when it passed in 2007, when it was expanded to cover false tax records in 2010, and when it was expanded again in 2013," Krakower said.

In their one-house budget plans released last week, both the State Senate and Assembly continued to apply their proposals retroactively.

Legal questions about the False Claims Act, retroactivity and "due process" were previously addressed during the largest tax case ever brought under the state law.

In 2011, a whistleblower claimed Sprint Corp. for years intentionally under-collected local and state sales taxes to make calling plans more appealing to customers. Sprint argued the False Claims Act's retroactive application violated the U.S. Constitution.

But in 2015, the New York State Court of Appeals found the retroactive application was constitutional because it concerned a civil matter, not a criminal one. In 2018, then-Attorney General Barbara Underwood announced a record-breaking $330 million settlement with Sprint, much of those funds going to local governments.

It's not just major accounting firms lobbying against the bill, or pressing arguments that Hochul found valid. The bill has been opposed by the state Society of Certified Public Accountants, the Lawsuit Reform Alliance and many groups in the business community. In a 2022 opposition memo, the State Business Council argued neither the federal government nor majority of states apply their false claims acts to tax laws, meaning New York "is already an outlier." In her recent veto, Hochul noted the Legislature's bill went "significantly beyond how the federal government and other states pursue civil tax fraud."

Those lobbying in favor include the state Bar Association, which in a 2021 memo argued the "loophole" puts honest, tax-paying New York businesses at a competitive disadvantage "insofar as it fails to impose liability on out-of-state corporations that hide New York-source income and then knowingly and illegally fail to file New York tax returns."