After ceremonial swearing in, Hochul says, 'I want people to believe in their government again'

Much is on the agenda for the gathering of the government’s three top leaders, including a possible special session to deal with a number of pressing matters. At the top of that list is potentially giving authority to Hochul to directly respond to the worsening Covid pandemic through various steps, which could include everything from mandatory wearing of masks in all schools and new vaccination edicts.

The new governor did not stay overnight in her new Albany home, the executive mansion on Eagle Street just a short distance from the Capitol. Aides said Hochul is still moving in and cleaning crews are still working at the building following the departure of ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who stepped down at midnight amid a swirl of scandals.

The 3 p.m. speech is an important one for Hochul. Many New Yorkers are still getting to know Hochul, who traveled extensively since she first ran with Cuomo in 2014, but was never prominently featured by Cuomo in key events that may have elevated her name recognition over the years.

The Hochul speech not only will introduce her, but should be an opportunity to lay out, with some level of specificity, some of her priorities for the early days of her administration. Also, Hochul has named some key advisers so far, but many top jobs have yet to be filled – or at least publicly identified who will take the jobs.