After ceremonial swearing in, Hochul says, 'I want people to believe in their government again'

ALBANY – “So help me God.”
Those were the words Gov. Kathy Hochul repeated as she was, ceremonially, sworn into office this morning in the Capitol’s Red Room, just 10 hours after she officially became the 57th governor at midnight.
Surrounded by family and her hand atop a Hochul family Bible – which she used twice before when she became and was re-elected lieutenant governor – the new Democratic governor took the oath of office, this time in public view, from New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore.
In a brief question-and-answer session with reporters, Hochul noted, without directly saying it, that she is taking over from a scandal-plagued administration.
“I want people to believe in their government again. It’s important to me that people have faith," Hochul said when asked for her No. 1 priority to accomplish as governor.
So begins a historic moment in the state with the first woman to serve as the chief executive of the government since the state constitution created the gubernatorial system in place since 1777.
Hochul, a Buffalo Democrat, already had a busy day of meetings with staff to put finishing touches on a 3 p.m. virtual speech she will give to New Yorkers and to prepare for meetings this morning with Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.
Much is on the agenda for the gathering of the government’s three top leaders, including a possible special session to deal with a number of pressing matters. At the top of that list is potentially giving authority to Hochul to directly respond to the worsening Covid pandemic through various steps, which could include everything from mandatory wearing of masks in all schools and new vaccination edicts.
The new governor did not stay overnight in her new Albany home, the executive mansion on Eagle Street just a short distance from the Capitol. Aides said Hochul is still moving in and cleaning crews are still working at the building following the departure of ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who stepped down at midnight amid a swirl of scandals.
The 3 p.m. speech is an important one for Hochul. Many New Yorkers are still getting to know Hochul, who traveled extensively since she first ran with Cuomo in 2014, but was never prominently featured by Cuomo in key events that may have elevated her name recognition over the years.
The Hochul speech not only will introduce her, but should be an opportunity to lay out, with some level of specificity, some of her priorities for the early days of her administration. Also, Hochul has named some key advisers so far, but many top jobs have yet to be filled – or at least publicly identified who will take the jobs.
Hochul said she spoke with President Biden Monday night and he pledged his support for her administration. "Anything I need," she said.
The new governor said there is work to be done still in some areas affected by Hurricane Henri and that later today she will be addressing issues about mandates and mask-wearing related to the Covid pandemic. She is making it a priority to get stalled relief money out to renters affected by the pandemic's slam on the economy. And she talked of promoting plans for a "change in the culture of Albany." Hochul has been vowing new transparency steps, on everything from Covid data to the everyday business of government.
Hochul chose to take her public oath in the Red Room on the Capitol’s third floor, immediately adjacent to her private office suite. Many governors, such as Franklin Roosevelt, used the room – with its panels of mahogany, red Spanish leather and carved oak beams in its ceiling – as an office, but in recent decades it has become a ceremonial room for press conferences and other gatherings.
Designed by H.H. Richardson, the room more recently became the place where Cuomo would often beam his remote, defiant addresses as his resignation approached.
Hochul is also witnessing the usual Albany reaction for new governors: a honeymoon period. Lawmakers in both parties, as well as stakeholders with various interests before the state government, have for hours been blasting out congratulatory emails, with terms like "new day" and wishing her well in trying to "restore faith" in a tarnished Executive Branch of New York State's government.