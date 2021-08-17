A week until she becomes governor, Kathy Hochul comes home to raise money

On Tuesday, Hochul, who has promised a more collaborative administration than Cuomo's sought to carry through with that vow: She met, in private, with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat who has been bitter political enemies with Cuomo for years.

Before the meeting, de Blasio told reporters he wanted to speak with Hochul about everything from Covid-19 response efforts, reopening of public schools and a stalled state plan to introduce a congestion pricing program for motorists entering parts of Manhattan as a way to relieve traffic woes and raise funds for public transit.

“We have a lot to do. I’m really looking forward to meeting with Lt. Gov. Hochul. Look, I think we’ll be able to work well together. We’ve already spoken. … I think we’re going to be able to do a lot of good work," the mayor said.

Cuomo, who is resigning under the weight of sexual harassment and other scandals, has openly been at war with de Blasio for years. On Tuesday, de Blasio talked before his Hochul meeting to note that she is “an open person,” a “decent person” and “a thoughtful person.”

“We have seen so many bad things in Albany, so many troubling things, and it’s going to take a huge amount of change. So, I’m really hopeful that she can help set a new tone," de Blasio said.