Gov. Kathy Hochul's State of the State focuses on housing, crime, mental health

ALBANY – In her first State of the State address as an elected governor, Kathy Hochul laid out a "groundbreaking strategy" to spur housing development across New York – one in which state government would seek to override local governments that prove resistant.

Hochul is aiming to build 800,000 units of housing across the state over the next decade, and laid out a plan that almost certainly will face resistance from local governments and homeowners who don’t want new development. Over the past decade, New York built just half the amount of Hochul's goal.

"We know this is a big ask," Hochul said.

While housing was the centerpiece of the speech Hochul delivered Tuesday, speaking in the state Assembly chamber, she also made a host of other proposals.

Crime

Hochul's proposals for 2023 include a $1 billion plan to for a “dramatic reduction" in unaddressed mental illness in New York, which her office says will increase the sense of safety and quality of life in communities.

According to Hochul, nearly 3,200 New Yorkers struggling with severe mental illness or addiction are living on the streets and subways, but sufficient levels of inpatient psychiatric beds and outpatient services do not exist to help them. Hochul plans to add 1,000 inpatient psychiatric beds at state facilities.

"I'm declaring that the era of ignoring the needs of these individuals is over. Because our success as government leaders is measured by our ability to lift up and support all our constituents," Hochul said. "Today marks a reversal in our state's approach to mental health care. This is a monumental shift to make sure no one falls through the cracks. The most significant change since the deinstitutionalization era of the 1970s."

That proposal is part of a broader plan to fight rising crime, which also includes measures meant to reduce gun violence, doubling investment in alternatives to incarceration and tripling investment in services aiding re-entry from prison, as well as revamping the State Police by targeting their focus on major crimes.

She also addressed the 2019 state "bail reform law," which eliminated cash bail for most misdemeanor and non-violent felony charges, and has been blamed by Republicans and some Democrats for rising crime. Hochul wants to make a change concerning judge's discretion over bail for "serious crimes" that remain bail-eligible.

The current law limits judges to making pretrial determinations based solely on the “least restrictive means” necessary to ensure a defendant’s return to court. For serious crimes, Hochul wants to eliminate the "least restrictive" standard. The change would require the consent of the state Legislature, which has proved resistant to altering the law.

Housing

Over that past decade, New York created more than 1.2 million jobs, but built only 400,000 new homes, according to Hochul’s office. The consequence is that people filling New York jobs must live in other states, “forfeiting” potential economic growth.

And people already living here are burdened by high costs: More than half of New York renters are “rent burdened” – paying more than 30 percent of their income towards rent – and third of mortgage holders are also cost burdened, according to Hochul’s office.

Empirical evidence shows that increased supply does not lead to increased rent or lower property values, according to Hochul’s office, addressing concerns that homeowners and renters are likely to have.

New York government has tried to fix the housing shortage through other means: It spends more per capita on affordable housing than any other state, and New York also leads the nation in housing stock consisting of regulated and public housing.

But Hochul argues that New York has among the most restrictive land use policies and building approval processes in the country, which inhibit the development of multifamily housing and add significant costs to building homes.

The centerpiece of the plan, called the “New York Housing Compact,” creates targets for home creation running in three-year cycles, which will apply to all municipalities: villages, towns and cities.

In downstate New York, municipalities in the region serviced by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, including housing-starved New York City, would have a target of 3% growth in new homes target over three years. For municipalities in upstate New York, the target under the plan is 1% growth over three years.

Likely, the most contentious aspect will be its core element. If localities do not meet their targets – or fail to adopt certain targeted approaches with a “proven track record for facilitating growth” – developments may be approved “even if existing zoning restrictions do not allow it.”

According to Hochul’s plan, a new appeals process would be available at the state administrative level and through the court system to provide approvals where localities oppose them. Other states – including Massachusetts, Connecticut, California, Oregon, New Jersey and Washington – have found that providing financial incentive alone to build housing does not meet the needs. Those states have implemented similar tools to build housing, according to Hochul’s office.

Hochul said the state will offer localities "substantial new funding for infrastructure like schools, roads, and sewers needed to support growing communities" in order to hit the goal.

"But when communities haven't made good-faith efforts to grow when proposed housing projects are languishing for no legitimate reason, the state will implement a new fast-track approval process," she said. "Because to do nothing is an abdication of our responsibility to act in times of crisis."

Asked if the housing plan would require legislative approval, Justin Henry, Hochul's deputy communications director said: “We expect that many of the proposals will require legislative approval and look forward to working with the State Legislature to ensure that the New York Housing Compact is included in next year’s budget.”

Energy and climate change

The housing proposal is part of the administration's broader emphasis on increasing affordability in New York, including addressing rising energy costs. At the same time, the administration is trying to meet mandates to curb climate change that were part of a 2019 state law.

“So today, I'm proposing an ambitious series of policies to insulate our most vulnerable households from exorbitant energy bills, and to clear the path forward for a more sustainable future,” Hochul said.

The "EmPower Plus" program is aimed at helping low-income families retrofit their homes by adding insulation, upgrading appliances, and switching from fossil fuels to clean electric heating systems.

In addition, Hochul proposed to end the sale of any new fossil-fuel-powered heating equipment by 2030, and for all new construction to be zero-emission starting in 2025 for both small buildings and large buildings.

Blair Horner, executive director of the New York Public Interest Research Group, said Hochul should have included in her plan a proposal to make oil companies pay billions in costs New York will face funding infrastructure needed to respond to climate change.

"While Buffalo is still digging itself out from a deadly storm, fossil fuel companies are making record profits off of decades of hiding climate science," Horner said. "New Yorkers shouldn't have to foot the bill for the disasters that these oil companies knew they were making."

Minimum wage

In a surprise, Hochul proposed pegging the state's minimum wage to inflation, a proposal that generated by far the largest applause in the Democratic-controlled state Assembly.

"If costs go up, so will wages," she said. "Like other states that have implemented this policy, we will put guardrails in place to make increases predictable for employers, and create flexibility in the event of a recession. But this important change will give the nearly 900,000 minimum-wage workers a lifeline. ... Putting more money in their pockets helps them and our economy overall, as it goes back to local businesses and services."

Hochul said the shift would specifically help specifically help women and workers of color.

Ken Girardin, a fellow at the fiscally conservative Empire Center for Public Policy, opposes the increase. He noted that the minimum wage had already increased from $7.25 an hour in 2013 to $14.20 now in upstate New York.

"At the end of the day, you want people to get a job and get attached workforce and continuing to raise the minimum wage reduces opportunities to do that because it makes automation more attractive for employers," Girardin said.

Other proposals

To increase the availability of child care, an industry ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic, Hochul proposed a plan to centralize the child care application process, expand access for the most vulnerable families, increase income eligibility, and lower co-pays, while supporting the child care providers.

During her speech, Hochul also reiterated that she does not plan to raise income taxes on the wealthy this year.

The Fiscal Policy Institute, a left-leaning think tank the focuses on economic issues, responded that until Hochul "supports new revenue, her plan to rebuild New York will not come to fruition.”

"Increasingly unaffordable housing and childcare, combined with shrinking state services, will continue to drive both working people and businesses out of our state," said the group's executive director, Nathan Gusdorf.

Republican Assemblyman Mike Norris of Lockport said it was a positive that Hochul was focusing on quality of life and affordability issues, but questioned her solutions.

"More focus on real fiscal responsibility, protecting our community from criminals, and making long term commitments to rebuilding our basic infrastructure must be our focus," Norris said. "It’s time we get back to basics and focus on keeping New Yorkers here with their families.”