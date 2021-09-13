Gov. Kathy Hochul to Texas women seeking abortions: New York will welcome you

ALBANY – New York will offer a “safe harbor” for women from Texas seeking abortions after that state enacted the nation’s strictest anti-abortion statute, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday.

The governor, at an event in New York’s Central Park with other elected women leaders and women’s rights activist groups, said the state will also be moving ahead with a public service campaign and new patient rights’ notices to ensure health care providers and patients fully understand the state’s abortion access laws.

“We do have your back," Hochul said in a message directed at women seeking abortion in Texas.

The governor did not propose specific incentives or other such means to assist women from Texas to come to New York for abortions.

The event came after the recent implementation of a Texas law that bans abortions when fetal cardiac activity is detected, which normally is about six weeks, a period before many women know they are pregnant. In speaking of the birth of her first child, Hochul said she went on a white water rafting trip not knowing she was three months pregnant at the time.

