Gov. Hochul chooses to stay out of Buffalo mayoral battle between India Walton, Byron Brown

ALBANY – Citing the “unique situation” of two Democrats vying to win the general election in the Buffalo mayor’s race, Gov. Kathy Hochul Tuesday sought to stay on the sidelines in the heated race in her hometown.

Hochul is among a number of top Democrats in New York State who have avoided choosing sides between India Walton, who won the party’s mayoral primary earlier this year, and incumbent Mayor Byron Brown, who is waging a write-in effort after his primary loss.

Some supporters of Walton say party leaders like Hochul have a long-standing obligation to support Democrats who win primary contests.

Hochul, in a New York City news conference this morning, said she is “supporting local parties” and that she will be spending the next several weekends traveling the state backing an assortment of Democratic candidates.

“With respect to Buffalo, we have a unique situation there," she said of the general contest pitting Democrats Walton and Brown against one another.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“I’m going to be looking forward to truly working hard, rolling my sleeves up, with whoever … emerges as the victor. Buffalo’s success is important to me personally. So that is my commitment: I will work with whoever the voters select. It is up to the voters," she said.