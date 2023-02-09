ALBANY – A Republican state senator filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to force a vote by the full chamber on whether to confirm Gov. Kathy Hochul’s nominee to be chief judge of the state Court of Appeals.

The lawsuit was filed by Sen. Anthony Palumbo of Long Island against the New York State Senate, 10 Democratic members of the Senate’s Judiciary Committee, as well as against Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, also a Democrat.

Last month, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a five-hour hearing where lawmakers questioned Hochul's nominee, Hector LaSalle, on a variety of decisions he’d made while serving as a judge on a mid-level state appellate court since 2014. Minutes later, 10 Democrats on the Judiciary Committee voted against moving LaSalle’s nomination to a vote by the full Senate. Nine lawmakers – including six Republicans – voted to allow a full Senate vote, but lost.

Before the hearing, Senate Democratic leadership expanded the Judiciary Committee's memberships from 15 to 19 members, a move Hochul argues enabled the body to vote down LaSalle. After the vote, Stewart-Cousins signed a letter to Hochul stating that the Judiciary Committee vote meant LaSalle’s confirmation had been rejected by the Senate.

Palumbo, who was among the Republicans on the Judiciary Committee that voted to forward the nomination, argues that the state constitution requires a vote by the full Senate, not just the Judiciary Committee. That is an argument that Hochul has repeatedly made since the Judiciary Committee vote was held.

Democrats' quick LaSalle vote contradicts past critique On Wednesday, the state Senate Judiciary Committee held its vote killing Hector LaSalle's nomination to be chief judge of the state Court of Appeals minutes after he finished detailed testimony on a wide variety of complex judicial rulings.

Hochul has been considering whether to file litigation against the State Senate but may be spared that politically difficult decision by Palumbo’s lawsuit. The chief judge fight has put the Democratic governor in the unusual position of being more aligned with Republicans, who are open to confirming a nominee considered a moderate.

Many Senate Democrats are opposed to LaSalle and want a nominee they view as a more progressive chief judge, one that will swing what they viewed as a conservative, 4-3 majority on the Court of Appeals led by the prior chief judge who left the bench last summer, Janet DiFiore.

In his lawsuit, attorneys representing Palumbo argued the state constitution requires the full Senate hold a floor vote to confirm or reject a chief judge nominee.

“A vote of a mere committee of the Senate – here, the Judiciary Committee – does not satisfy the constitutional requirement of advice and consent,” wrote the attorneys, from the law firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman. "The constitution does not delegate that authority to a committee.”

New York’s constitution states that the governor shall appoint a chief judge “with the advice and consent of the Senate.” At issue is whether the document requires a vote by the full Senate, or whether the Senate has the authority through its own internal processes and rules to disapprove a nomination through the Judiciary Committee.

“We have not been served regarding any lawsuit,” Mike Murphy, a Stewart-Cousins spokesman, said on Thursday. “It is embarrassing but not surprising that the Senate Republicans have no basic understanding of law or the constitution."

The lawsuit was filed in state Supreme Court in Suffolk County. It’s possible that the matter will eventually end up before the Court of Appeals, the body that LaSalle is seeking to lead.

Even if Palumbo’s lawsuit forcing a full Senate vote is successful, it’s unclear whether LaSalle would be able to win a 32-vote majority in the chamber. Republicans hold 21 of the 63 seats. LaSalle would need to win the votes of many moderate Democrats in the chamber who have not yet declared their positions on the confirmation.

If confirmed, LaSalle would be the first Latino to head the Court of Appeals.