Former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver gets early release from prison

ALBANY – Sheldon Silver, the onetime power broker at the State Capitol during his years as Assembly speaker, was released from a federal prison Tuesday after serving 10% of his 78-month sentence on his corruption conviction.

The release was first reported by Yeshiva World News, which Tuesday morning said the 77-year-old Silver was heading to his Manhattan apartment to serve under home confinement under a special Covid-19-era rule that permits some inmates to be let out of prison.

Silver’s lawyers in 2020 unsuccessfully argued before a federal judge that Silver should not go to prison out of fear that his age and health made him more susceptible to contracting a serious case of Covid-19.

The Associated Press on Tuesday afternoon, attributing the information to an unnamed source, said Silver was released Tuesday as he now awaits a formal home confinement request.

It is uncertain if Silver could be out temporarily from prison or if he could serve the remainder of his sentence at home.

A federal Bureau of Prisons spokesman, in an email, said that Silver is still “designated” to the federal prison in Otisville with a projected release date of March 10, 2026.