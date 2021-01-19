Erie County won't make new vaccination appointments due to shortages

Erie County recently crossed the 50,000 mark for residents confirmed to have contracted Covid-19 since the start of the local health crisis. But while the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases isn't slowing, the amount of vaccine available to fight it is.
Due to federal vaccine shortages, which have hamstrung state and local governments, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said he's watched the county's vaccine supply dwindle from 7,500 doses two weeks ago, to 5,500 doses last week, to an anticipated 1,700 doses for this week.
As a result, the county government isn't scheduling any new Covid-19 vaccination clinics because there isn't enough vaccine to give out. That means the local health department has zero vaccination clinics planned for February.
"We're not going to put a system in place that allows people to schedule appointments until we have the vaccine in hand," Poloncarz said at Tuesday's weekly Covid-19 briefing. "I just do not want to go through what we've had to go through over the last few days."
Clinics scheduled for Monday through Wednesday of this week were canceled, leaving roughly 3,700 county residents with cancellation notices instead of shots. Local leaders remain anxious about the county's ability to follow through on existing vaccination appointments for Thursday and Friday of this week, and all of next week.
"We may have to cancel additional scheduled appointments through the end of January," Poloncarz warned.
Aside from the reduced vaccine supply, overall, the amount of vaccine that is making its way to Western New York must now be shared with other vaccinating agencies like pharmacies that are receiving between 100 and 200 doses a week to help with the effort to vaccinate seniors ages 65 and older, Poloncarz said.
Those who have already received first doses of vaccine from Erie County will still be able to receive their second doses from the county without a problem, Poloncarz said. Those who had their vaccinations canceled this week will also receive priority status for rescheduling.
"We will attempt to vaccinate those individuals with their first dose in the early weeks of February," he said.
Support Local Journalism
He pointed out that while Erie County government will not host new vaccine clinics for the time being, other agencies will. That includes pharmacies and New York State, which has set up a vaccination clinic at the University at Buffalo South Campus. All vaccination clinics are by appointment only.
Unlike early concerns expressed by state officials that when vaccines became available, local communities might not yet have their massive distribution strategies ready to get shots in arms, the opposite is coming to pass here in Western New York.
"We are set," Poloncarz said. "We have multiple freezers waiting to hold vaccines for extended periods. We have teams that are set ... we have the staff. We have the technology. We have the capability to deliver thousands of doses on a weekly basis. We just need the doses."
Hundreds of thousands of people qualify for vaccinations under New York's Phase 1A and 1B. Aside from health care workers, vaccine eligibility has expanded to include all people age 65 and older, as well as police, fire and corrections employees, school staff, public transit and grocery workers, and those who are homeless.
Pharmacies are being tapped with providing vaccines to qualified seniors, while county governments have been asked to focus on vaccinating essential governmental workers like police and corrections officers and firefighters, officials said.
The county could still vaccinate others in the 1A and 1B category, but have been asked to dedicate their focus on the public sector.
In other Covid-19 related news:
• Overall confirmed cases and hospitalizations for Covid-19 in Western New York remain fairly stable. But while Erie County has seen a steady, two-week decline in the percentage of people testing positive for the virus, dropping to an average of 5.9% for this past week, that is primarily because far more people have been tested for the virus — such as those attending Bills games — not because fewer people are testing positive.
• The number of hospitalized patients requiring admission to intensive care or ventilator assistance is rising, with a fifth of all hospitalizations requiring ICU care.
• January is shaping up to be another bad month for Covid-19 deaths, following December, which had the highest number of deaths by far than any other month since the local health crisis began. So far this month, the county has received 120 death reports for residents who have died of the virus. Death reports typically lag by days or weeks.