Erie County won't make new vaccination appointments due to shortages

"We may have to cancel additional scheduled appointments through the end of January," Poloncarz warned.

Aside from the reduced vaccine supply, overall, the amount of vaccine that is making its way to Western New York must now be shared with other vaccinating agencies like pharmacies that are receiving between 100 and 200 doses a week to help with the effort to vaccinate seniors ages 65 and older, Poloncarz said.

Those who have already received first doses of vaccine from Erie County will still be able to receive their second doses from the county without a problem, Poloncarz said. Those who had their vaccinations canceled this week will also receive priority status for rescheduling.

"We will attempt to vaccinate those individuals with their first dose in the early weeks of February," he said.

He pointed out that while Erie County government will not host new vaccine clinics for the time being, other agencies will. That includes pharmacies and New York State, which has set up a vaccination clinic at the University at Buffalo South Campus. All vaccination clinics are by appointment only.