Erie County won't make new Covid-19 vaccination appointments due to shortages

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Erie County recently crossed the 50,000 mark for residents confirmed to have contracted Covid-19. But while the amount of Covid-19 cases isn't slowing, the amount of vaccine to fight it is.
The county government isn't scheduling any new Covid-19 vaccination clinics because there isn't enough vaccine to give out. That means the local health department has zero vaccination clinics planned for February.
As it stands, county officials remain anxious about their ability to follow through on existing vaccination appointments for Thursday and Friday of this week, and all of next week. Clinics scheduled for Monday through Wednesday of this week were canceled.
"We may have to cancel additional scheduled appointments through the end of January," County Executive Mark Poloncarz warned at his weekly Covid-19 briefing Tuesday.
Support Local Journalism
Due to federal vaccine shortages, which have hamstrung state and local governments, county government has watched its vaccine supply dwindle from 7,500 doses two weeks ago, to 5,500 doses last week, to an anticipated 1,700 doses this week.
Aside from the reduced vaccine supply, the amount of vaccine that is making its way to Western New York must now be shared with other vaccinating agencies like pharmacies that are receiving between 100 and 200 doses a week to help with the effort to vaccinate seniors ages 65 and older.
Those who have already received first doses of vaccine from Erie County will still be able to receive their second doses from the county, and those who had their existing appointments for this week canceled will receive priority status for getting vaccinated in February, Poloncarz said. About 3,700 county residents had existing appointments canceled.
"We will attempt to vaccinate those individuals with their first dose in the early weeks of February," he said.
He pointed out that while Erie County government will not host new vaccine clinics for the time being, other agencies will be. That includes pharmacies and New York State. All vaccination clinics are by appointment only.