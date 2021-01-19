Erie County won't make new Covid-19 vaccination appointments due to shortages

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Erie County recently crossed the 50,000 mark for residents confirmed to have contracted Covid-19. But while the amount of Covid-19 cases isn't slowing, the amount of vaccine to fight it is.

The county government isn't scheduling any new Covid-19 vaccination clinics because there isn't enough vaccine to give out. That means the local health department has zero vaccination clinics planned for February.

As it stands, county officials remain anxious about their ability to follow through on existing vaccination appointments for Thursday and Friday of this week, and all of next week. Clinics scheduled for Monday through Wednesday of this week were canceled.

"We may have to cancel additional scheduled appointments through the end of January," County Executive Mark Poloncarz warned at his weekly Covid-19 briefing Tuesday.

Due to federal vaccine shortages, which have hamstrung state and local governments, county government has watched its vaccine supply dwindle from 7,500 doses two weeks ago, to 5,500 doses last week, to an anticipated 1,700 doses this week.