Driving with a suspended license? Maybe you don't have to be

The payment plan calls for people participating to pay 2% of their net monthly income or $25 – whichever is higher – without any extra fees or interest charges. The law applies both going forward and to anyone who currently has a suspended license due to non-payment of fines.

The measure was approved a year ago and signed into law in December by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, though his approval came contingent with an amendment lawmakers needed to pass before the law could become effective. The changes included boosting the July 2020 version’s $10 per month payment to $25 and restoring authorization for the state Department of Motor Vehicles to suspend a license for people who fail to answer a summons or appear in court. Such individuals will now be sent 2 notices for failing to appear or answer a summons – asking them to enroll in the payment plan – before their license is suspended.

Lawmakers okayed those amendments in March, and the law’s effective date became June 29.