Driving with a suspended license? Maybe you don't have to be

ALBANY – Potentially hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers who had their driving licenses suspended because they could not afford to pay fines for traffic infractions are getting their driving privileges restored under a new law that took effect this week.
The New York Driver’s License Suspension Reform Act is now fully in place, a year after it passed the state Senate and Assembly.
The law sets up a new payment plan system – one already on the books in some form in nearly half the states – designed to make it more affordable for low-income people to make good on their traffic violation fines while also being able to keep their license. It ends a system that saw people automatically lose their license for failure to pay fines for speeding, running a stop sign or other traffic law infractions.
“It became a civil rights issue," Sen. Tim Kennedy, a Buffalo Democrat and the bill’s sponsor in the Senate, said of the bill that was pushed by an array of organizations and individuals from the legal community, including Buffalo City Court Chief Judge Craig D. Hannah.
When first passed in July 2020, legislators pointed to a report previously issued by the Driven for Justice Coalition – whose members included public defenders, civic groups, churches and activist organizations – that found that nearly 1.7 million driver’s license suspensions were issued in New York between January 2016 and April 2018.
It also found suspension rates were nine times higher for people – mostly minorities – living in poor communities compared with wealthier areas. Exactly how many drivers those suspensions affected isn’t known because a driver can have multiple suspensions for not paying traffic fines.
Proponents say the suspensions became an unfair form of punishment for lower-income New Yorkers, who either had to stop driving or risk driving with a suspended license – making them subject to arrest – if they were to continue driving to work or health appointments or to take their children to school.
“This new law does a lot to advance economic and racial equality in New York," said Katie Adamides, New York State director of the Fines and Fees Justice Center, a group that works to undo such financial punishment laws around the nation.
“Ending debt-based driving restrictions is a meaningful first step toward ending New York’s predatory fines and fees that encourage policing-for-profit and criminalize poverty," she added.
The new law does not apply to people who have their licenses suspended, for instance, for driving while intoxicated or for failing to pay child support.
It sets up a new payment plan system in which driving violation fines can be spread out over time – with the driver being offered to participate in such a payment plan – and gives discretion to court officials to lower or cancel fines.
The payment plan calls for people participating to pay 2% of their net monthly income or $25 – whichever is higher – without any extra fees or interest charges. The law applies both going forward and to anyone who currently has a suspended license due to non-payment of fines.
The measure was approved a year ago and signed into law in December by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, though his approval came contingent with an amendment lawmakers needed to pass before the law could become effective. The changes included boosting the July 2020 version’s $10 per month payment to $25 and restoring authorization for the state Department of Motor Vehicles to suspend a license for people who fail to answer a summons or appear in court. Such individuals will now be sent 2 notices for failing to appear or answer a summons – asking them to enroll in the payment plan – before their license is suspended.
Lawmakers okayed those amendments in March, and the law’s effective date became June 29.
The measure, which was sponsored in the Assembly by Pamela Hunter, a Syracuse Democrat, does not require drivers with traffic violations to enter into a payment plan, Adamides said in an email response, but that’s “it’s in a person’s best interest to at least apply for one if they can’t afford to pay a ticket." Such drivers can still get a judgment against them for failing to pay traffic fines that can hurt their credit.
Kennedy said the issue of driver license suspensions grew worse during the Covid-19 pandemic, a virus that affected lower income and minority communities the hardest – both in infection rates and the battering of the state’s economy. He noted the study produced by the coalition supporting the measure also found that drivers in upstate communities of color had license suspension rates four times higher than those in predominantly white communities.
“While some of these minor traffic violations may not seem like a lot of money to some, to poor New Yorkers and people on fixed income they can be devastating," he said.
Kennedy said states that have had the payment plan laws on the books for some years saw an increase in penalty payments to municipalities.
“It’s a win for those that otherwise would have their driver’s licenses suspended and their lives turned upside down and it’s a win for municipalities because of the opportunity to have these violations repaid," he said.