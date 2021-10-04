Cuomo's former chief political cheerleader endorses Hochul for full term

ALBANY – The state Democratic Party chairman who staunchly defended Andrew Cuomo long after other Democrats had called for his resignation, on Monday endorsed Gov. Kathy Hochul for a full term as governor in the 2022 elections.

“She has earned our support," said Jay Jacobs, who is also the Nassau County Democratic Party chairman.

The backing by Jacobs, handpicked by Cuomo in 2019 to replace Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown as state Democratic chair, comes as Hochul has been stepping up her fundraising and campaigning.

It also comes as other Democrats are eyeing their own gubernatorial runs in a tight timeline: The state Democratic Party is set to hold its nominating convention in mid-February. A primary – if there is to be one for governor – is next June.

It is uncertain if Jacobs will even keep his post, which essentially serves at the pleasure of the governor, the titular head of the party. Hochul has been cleaning house of a number of Cuomo loyalists. Jacobs stressed that his backing is purely personal and not one representing the full state Democratic Party structure.