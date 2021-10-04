Cuomo's former chief political cheerleader endorses Hochul for full term

ALBANY – The state Democratic Party chairman who staunchly defended Andrew Cuomo long after other Democrats had called for his resignation, on Monday endorsed Gov. Kathy Hochul for a full term as governor in the 2022 elections.
“She has earned our support," said Jay Jacobs, who is also the Nassau County Democratic Party chairman.
The backing by Jacobs, handpicked by Cuomo in 2019 to replace Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown as state Democratic chair, comes as Hochul has been stepping up her fundraising and campaigning.
It also comes as other Democrats are eyeing their own gubernatorial runs in a tight timeline: The state Democratic Party is set to hold its nominating convention in mid-February. A primary – if there is to be one for governor – is next June.
It is uncertain if Jacobs will even keep his post, which essentially serves at the pleasure of the governor, the titular head of the party. Hochul has been cleaning house of a number of Cuomo loyalists. Jacobs stressed that his backing is purely personal and not one representing the full state Democratic Party structure.
The governor's campaign did not immediately respond to Jacobs' endorsement, but Hochul took to Twitter to say she is "thrilled" at the backing from the Long Island Democrat. She called him a "tireless champion" of Democratic causes and that she is "excited to continue building our party together."
The governor also used Twitter Monday to thank Suffolk County Democratic Chair Rich Schaffer for backing her on Monday. “Rich knows what it takes to win – especially in tough terrain," Hochul wrote.
All eyes are on state Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat who is also weighing a gubernatorial run. Many Democrats view her as Hochul’s chief obstacle to a Democratic Party endorsement to run for a full term next year. James has been increasingly hinting at a run for governor.
James issued the scathing report this summer regarding sexual harassment allegations made against Cuomo that helped lead to his decision to leave office. She still is investigating a book deal that Cuomo signed during the pandemic and whether state resources were used to help with that $5.1 million book contract.
New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who is also exploring a Democratic run for governor, blasted Jacobs on his Twitter account, noting that Jacobs is endorsing in a primary for governor – “where he should be impartial” – before others have had the chance to make their case. Moreover, he noted Jacobs has declined to endorse India Walton, who won the party primary to run for Buffalo mayor in November. Williams is an active supporter of Walton.
In a later statement, Williams said if Hochul and Jacobs aren't interested in "cynical incumbency protection," they can start now in Buffalo, where "they both refuse" to endorse Walton over Brown.
A number of Democrats have not ruled out a 2020 gubernatorial run, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Cuomo himself sought on Monday to keep himself in the eyes of his supporters. In a note to people from his campaign account, Cuomo wrote that he’s been doing “much reflecting” in recent weeks.
Besides repeating what he called his accomplishments as governor and the unfairness of the James investigation’s report, Cuomo’s takeaway: “I fear the state is in a dangerous moment."
The disgraced former governor wrote that “we are seeing extremists and political expediency rule the day and ‘that tail is wagging the dog’ in the Democratic Party. Government incompetence, political slogans and pandering are prevailing.”
In his endorsement of Hochul, Jacobs said he has been urging Democrats to wait on Hochul but that a number of potential challengers are “becoming more anxious” and seem to be closing in on decisions about whether to challenge the new governor next year in a primary.
Jacobs said he is backing Hochul for three reasons. First, he said, “She can do the job, we see that." Second, he said, “Clearly, she can win this election in the fall," as he described her as a “pragmatic progressive, a moderate” who will help elect and re-elect Democrats down the ballot.
Finally, Jacobs said, Hochul has traveled the state for seven years helping other Democrats raise money and win political contests.
In what he described as a “courtesy call," Jacobs said he telephoned Cuomo Monday morning to tell him of his Hochul endorsement decision. As Cuomo's political demise appeared growing by the hour, Jacobs in early August joined the stampede of Democrats who had already called for Cuomo to leave office. The ex-governor six days later announced his resignation, effective Aug. 24 when Hochul was sworn in as governor.