Cuomo's Covid pandemic book deal totaled $5.1 million

ALBANY – Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s 2021 book deal on his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic totaled $5.1 million, according to his federal tax filings released to reporters on Monday.

The governor’s book contract, which has been criticized by Republicans and Democrats, called for a $3.1 million payment in 2021 and $2 million over the next two years.

Documents released by the Cuomo administration and an accounting firm show that Cuomo had $3 million in net income on the book deal.

After federal and state taxes, Cuomo had a profit in 2021 on the book of just over $1.5 million. He gave $500,000 to the United Way of New York for Covid relief and vaccination efforts and the rest equally to his three daughters, according to Cuomo senior adviser Richard Azzopardi.

The governor’s book – “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic” – described his decision-making during the early months of the Covid pandemic. The publisher has since stopped promoting the book following a federal investigation into the Cuomo administration’s undercounting of Covid deaths among nursing home residents and how the facilities for the elderly were ordered to take in Covid-positive patients from hospitals.

