Cuomo: SUNY students who want to be in class this fall must get vaccinated

ALBANY – All state university students will be required to be vaccinated in order to return to the 64-campus system this fall, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday in another acknowledgement of a growing concern by public health officials over declining Covid vaccination rates.

“As far as I’m concerned, we all have one goal: get everybody vaccinated," Cuomo said at a news conference in his Manhattan office.

The order will affect all SUNY campuses, as well as schools in the City University of New York system. He encouraged private colleges to follow suit.

Cuomo has previously said the state could not mandate vaccines on anyone because the vaccines are still only approved by the federal government on an emergency authorization use only.

“We have to start getting creative," Cuomo said of getting vaccine-reluctant to get a vaccine.

An hour after his announcement, Cuomo clarified to note that the SUNY vaccination mandate will happen only if Washington fully okays the vaccines instead of the current emergency authorization. He said he expects that to occur by September to permit the mandatory order to go forward.

Cuomo announced other ways to bolster vaccination rates: