Cuomo pushes new vaccine mandates but defers on revised federal mask guidance

ALBANY – All state workers will be required to get Covid vaccinated before Labor Day or face regular testing for the virus, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday as the pandemic continues to show its reluctance to disappear amid the worsening caseloads of its delta variant.
Cuomo urged local governments to take the same route. There are about 220,000 state workers.
Cuomo punted for another day regarding a state response to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance issued Tuesday that people in high Covid rate areas resume wearing masks indoors in public places – regardless of vaccination status.
He said mask guidance is still under review, even though the CDC guidance would kick in – with Cuomo’s OK – in the state’s most densely populated areas of New York City and Long Island.
Instead, Cuomo said, localities in high Covid areas should “strongly consider” following the CDC mask guidance on their own. With Cuomo recently declaring an end to his administration’s state of emergency regarding the pandemic, localities have had restored some legal public health authorities that were on hold during the emergency period that began last year.
With a growing number of hospitals requiring vaccinations of its workers, Cuomo said the state will also require “front-facing” hospital workers to get vaccinated – though only at hospitals that are state-owned. There will be no opt-out for them – like the state workers or New York City workers – to get regular testing instead of the Covid jab. He said other hospital systems, such as those privately run or by counties, should also require vaccinating such health workers.
“I’m on legally sound ground," Cuomo said of the new vaccine edict, though he said the state will discuss the matter with unions that represent the affected workers. He did not say if there would be any exceptions for health or religious objections.
Two large state workers unions – the Civil Service Employees Association and the Public Employees Federation – did not immediately respond to questions about Cuomo's vaccine mandate.
The vaccine mandate comes only six weeks after Cuomo ordered fireworks to celebrate the state hitting a certain vaccination rate level. Now, new pressure is coming Cuomo’s way as the rate of Covid positive cases rises across the state even though Covid testing is sharply down over the past several months.
More than 54,000 New Yorkers have died from Covid since 2021, according to the CDC.
As he sounded worries about the rising Covid caseloads, Cuomo also signaled that private companies need to rely less on virtual and home settings. “To my private sector friends, you have to be part of this," he said.
Cuomo urged private companies to require employees to return to the workplace after Labor Day. He did not say anything about whether such companies should require vaccinations or regular testing of workers.
Cuomo hesitated on agreeing with the CDC over whether vaccinated people can go maskless indoors in public settings in areas of the country with high Covid positive infection levels.
For now, Erie County and other Western New York counties are exempt from the CDC guidance because of lower Covid cases than the CDC standard. But, on the CDC’s color-coded system, Erie County is just one step removed from having to follow the federal revised guidance, and cases in the region, and elsewhere in the state, have been ticking higher the past several weeks.
At the floor for the CDC’s guidance – 50 cases per 100,000 population over a seven-day average – the mask policy would today applies to all five boroughs of New York City, Long Island and one upstate county: Greene in the northern Catskills.
Businesses can have their own mask requirements for patrons, but most in the state have adopted the previous federal guideline that people with vaccines don’t need to be masked but that mask-wearing is still required for those not vaccinated. However, as any New Yorker knows, the guidance is not enforced and it is rare that a retail, restaurant or other such businesses ever ask a patron’s vaccine status.
Cuomo spoke for more than an hour to members of the Association for a Better New York, or ABNY, a group Cuomo turns to many times for such Covid-era gatherings. He took four questions from ABNY members, including one from Delta Airlines. Another, from Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., asked if Cuomo was going to require vaccinations of schoolteachers before the start of classroom teaching later this summer and fall.