Cuomo pushes new vaccine mandates but defers on revised federal mask guidance

For now, Erie County and other Western New York counties are exempt from the CDC guidance because of lower Covid cases than the CDC standard. But, on the CDC’s color-coded system, Erie County is just one step removed from having to follow the federal revised guidance, and cases in the region, and elsewhere in the state, have been ticking higher the past several weeks.

At the floor for the CDC’s guidance – 50 cases per 100,000 population over a seven-day average – the mask policy would today applies to all five boroughs of New York City, Long Island and one upstate county: Greene in the northern Catskills.

Businesses can have their own mask requirements for patrons, but most in the state have adopted the previous federal guideline that people with vaccines don’t need to be masked but that mask-wearing is still required for those not vaccinated. However, as any New Yorker knows, the guidance is not enforced and it is rare that a retail, restaurant or other such businesses ever ask a patron’s vaccine status.