Cuomo promotes new efforts to expand renewable energy in New York

“Along with disrupting and destroying the quality of life where these projects are places, they also raise energy costs for local businesses and families,’’ Ortt said. He said “Democrats in Albany are intent on silencing the voices of our community so that they may fulfill socialists’ desires for a Green New Deal.”

The governor’s environment-focused speech did not touch on a number of issues. He made no mention of reliability issues associated with wind and solar energy. He said the state is moving ahead with battery systems to store renewable energy, but he did not discuss the high costs of such systems or that there are limits as to how long they can store energy.

The governor also made no mention of natural gas, or what the state might do to help communities with the loss of fossil fuel plants in the future. Cuomo did not single out Canada by name, but he talked about the need for New York to “stop relying on other countries” to fuel the state’s power needs. Canada today is a major supplier of hydropower for helping light homes and run businesses in New York.