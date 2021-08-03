'Can I kiss you?' Excerpts from the allegations against Cuomo in AG's report

"At one point during this conversation, Ms. Bennett tried to change the topic by discussing a tattoo that she wanted to get for her birthday. The Governor insisted that she get the tattoo on her butt rather than her shoulder, so that people would not see it if she were wearing a dress. The Governor also asked Ms. Bennett about her piercings, and asked if she had piercings anywhere other than her ears. Ms. Bennett described this conversation as 'painfully awkward.' ”

Cuomo's response: The governor "denied saying that he would date anyone over 22, saying, '[m]y daughters are over 22 years old. It just doesn’t make any sense.' ... [t]he Governor admitted that he asked Ms. Bennett whether she did or does 'have relationships with older men,' and said that Ms. Bennett did not respond to the question. He said that he did so because he had heard rumors about Ms. Bennett’s purported involvement with older individuals and wanted to 'give her the opportunity to talk about' that without stating it directly. ... Regarding Ms. Bennett’s allegation that the Governor told her to get a tattoo on her butt, the Governor stated that he did not use the word 'butt,' but that he did tell her to get the tattoo somewhere that people could not see it."

Alleged sexual harassment of Lindsey Boylan, chief of staff at Empire State Development: