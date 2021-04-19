Business groups oppose mandates that seek to prevent spread of disease

The measure would require the state Labor Department to devise a precise infectious disease standard and create employer-employee workplace health and safety committees in companies with 10 or more employees. It would require specific standards for use of employer-funded personal protective equipment; hand hygiene stations; regular cleaning and disinfecting of workplaces; and increasing physical space between employees. It also would set standards for limiting customer capacity to meet minimum to-be-created model rules to reduce exposure to “any infectious viral, bacterial or fungal disease that is transmissible through the air," according to the bill.

The bill is meant to protect any person providing labor or services for remuneration for a private entity or business, regardless of immigration status, and shall apply to all classes of of workers as part-timers, farmworkers, domestic workers and day laborers. It would apply to any physical space, including vehicles, designated as a “location where work is performed."

The business groups and lawmakers differ over the need for the bill, with trade groups saying contact tracing during the pandemic has not shown workplaces to be “significant” sources of Covid spread.