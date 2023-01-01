Blizzard's dead remembered, heroes recognized at Hochul inauguration

ALBANY – During her inauguration ceremony on Sunday, Gov. Kathy Hochul mourned those who died during the Christmas blizzard in Buffalo, while giving tribute to those who had helped save lives.

“I want to recognize the heroic first responders, law enforcement and the ordinary citizens who helped the strangers in their time of need,” Hochul told the crowd at the Empire State Plaza in Albany. “And we are so honored to have some of the men and women who fought that blizzard here with us today.”

Hochul singled out for praise a fire protection specialist at the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services named John Makin.

“He saved three stranded ambulances – carrying sick people to the hospital – that got stranded and could not move,” Hochul said. “He and a few good Samaritans also helped a doctor on his way to save lives, and his mother, (who) were trapped in a car, they didn’t know if they were going to hold on. He rescued them. He worked with another fireman and another citizen. Because Buffalo is truly a city of good neighbors.”

Other politicians also noted the tragedy, including Attorney General Letitia James. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for remembrance of “the 39 souls we lost” and vowed to make sure that New York got the “federal resources needed to recover.”